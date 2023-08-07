This Colorful New York City Condo Overlooking the Hudson River Comes With a Private Sky Garage

When New York’s 200 Eleventh Avenue opened in 2009, it was one of the first “paparazzi-proof” buildings outfitted with a car lift and sky garages so that high-profile residents could come and go without being spotted.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the luxury condo tower in Chelsea has attracted the likes of Nicole Kidman, Italian fashion designer Domenico Dolce, and Pablo Picasso’s granddaughter, Diana Widmaier Picasso. Now, you can call them neighbors with the purchase of a seventh-floor duplex that was recently listed for $9 million. With close to 2,400 square feet, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a powder room. And, of course, there’s a private sky garage.

The kitchen, which can be hidden away behind teak folding doors. Tim Waltman of Evan Joseph Studio

You enter the home from the private sky garage or via a key-lock elevator. The voluminous great room showcases teak flooring, a 24-foot-high ceiling, and a two-story wall of windows that capture western sunset views over the Hudson River. Ideal for art collectors who want to showcase a collection, there are stark-white walls in the great room and throughout the condo.

Off the great room is the gourmet kitchen, where floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the river and folding teak doors hide the stainless steel appliances. A bright-red painted ceiling inset above the island adds a punch of color. The main floor also houses an en-suite bedroom, the powder room, the garage, and the third bedroom, which is currently being used as a formal dining room.

The all-blue primary bedroom feeatures custom closets. Tim Waltman of Evan Joseph Studio

The upper level is where you’ll find the primary suite, an all-blue space with a wall of custom closets and a built-in bed frame. A huge bank of windows allows natural light to drench the room and provide incredible city views day and night. The spa-like bathroom has a freestanding tub carved from a single block of granite, along with a shower, a double vanity, and a two-stage commode. Off the primary bedroom is a third bedroom tucked behind a sliding pocket door. It has cheery green walls and an en suite bathroom.

Designed by architect Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects, the building has just 16 duplex units, each with a double-height living space, a sky garage, and a range of layouts. Amenities include a fitness center with a terrace, full-time doorman service, and additional storage.

The unit, with about $9,000 in monthly taxes and common charges, is listed by Lindsey Stokes of Compass.

