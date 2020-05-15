New Zealand’s Most Expensive Home Ever Is Hitting the Market for $24 Million

If you’re one of the people eyeing the remote island of New Zealand after seeing it effectively eliminate Covid-19, why not treat yourself to the country’s most expensive property?

The gobsmacking “super penthouse” is the crown jewel of Auckland’s latest luxury development, the Pacifica, and has just hit the market for NZ $40 million (that’s roughly $23.9 million, thanks to the blessed exchange rate). If it sells at that price, it will likely become the most expensive recorded sale of a single-family home in Kiwi history, eclipsing a seven-bedroom Auckland mansion that sold for $39 million in 2013.

Boasting more than 200 apartments—85 percent of which have already sold—the boutique highrise spans a lofty 584 feet and will be the tallest residential tower in New Zealand when complete. The pièce de résistance is, of course, the 13,000 square-foot penthouse, which occupies the entire 53rd and 54th floors and offers incredible 360-degree overlooking the Waitemata harbor.

The penthouse is currently a “warm shell”—its exterior is complete but its interior is unfinished—which means the new owner can choose to either tackle the interior themselves or leave it to the building’s developer Hengyi Pacific (NZ) Ltd. If it’s the latter, the proposed floor plan sees the first floor with an open-plan dining room, living room, lounge and kitchen, which comes with a separate butler’s kitchen, plus a conservatory, media room, office, boardroom and library. Not to be outdone, the second floor offers five bedrooms—including a generous master suite that covers a full corner of the tower—along with a gym, sauna and spa.

The best part? When it comes to buying, there’ll be virtually no red tape. Typically, New Zealand requires foreign buyers to obtain Overseas Investment Office approval before buying a house, but all units in the Pacifica are exempt from that restriction, Bloomberg reports.

Ready for a seachange? The listing is represented by Jason Gaddes and Scarlett Wood of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, and you can find out more information here.

Check out more pictures of the penthouse below: