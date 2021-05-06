Want to Cruise the OC? This $40 Million Newport Beach Home Has a 20-Car Garage

When it comes to buying new property, parking is often a top-of-mind concern. Where you and your guests will plop their ride matters, after all, especially if you’re living in a busy city center. Thankfully, many mansions these days come with huge garages, great not just for housing visitors’ rides, but for displaying a bona fide car collection. One such listing has come on the market in the Newport Beach area of California. Asking $40 million, it can house well over 20 autos in its basements.

Like many homes in the neighborhood, this Coral Ridge address features a Mediterranean-style façade. Unlike many other homes in the neighborhood, it’s much taller and with more expansive ceiling heights. According to listing agent Rex McKown, it’s on one of only two streets that allow for a 35-foot building height—most have to stay under 28 feet.

The residence is just over 15,000 square feet altogether, with seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and five half baths. The interior design contrasts with the exterior architecture, exuding a much more sleek, contemporary vibe.

One of the home’s more standout features is its two subterranean levels. The uppermost one houses a bar, gym, home cinema, a massage room and a smaller, five-car garage. The other garage (and floor), meanwhile, is meant solely for whatever cars you’re hoarding, and can house about 20 of them: It’s an expansive floor with a ramp that leads down to it from outside for parking. There’s even an 18-foot turntable here that you can place trophy marques on for a quick spin. Like the rest of the home, the ceilings on this lower level are a bit higher than the norm, so future owners could potentially implement car lifts to fit more autos.

Of course, since you’re close to the coastline, it makes sense that there should be a good amount of outdoor entertainment space. There’s an outdoor pool, a small mini golf area and plenty of deck space for catching some rays and hosting outdoor dinners. So, who’s the buyer? “It appeals to the car collector,” McKown tells Robb Report. “It’s the only house in all of Orange County with this kind of garaging.”

Check out more photos of the new listing below: