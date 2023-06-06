This $9.8 Million Manse Is a Wooden Midcentury Oasis in the Middle of Venice Beach

Venice is full of architectural gems. So this latest design from Los Angeles–based firm Woods + Dangaran fits right into the artsy, seaside neighborhood.

Known as Nexus House, the ultra-chic property on Shell Avenue is typical of the studio’s work—light-filled while also being warmly modern. The spread occupies a corner lot and includes a fully automated, 3,500-square-foot main residence, alongside a 2,100-square-foot guest house. The studio collaborated with California’s Saint Aignan Builders for the construction, which wrapped a few years back in 2020. If you’re a fan of midcentury style, the abode can be yours for a cool $9.8 million.

Nexus House in Venice by Woods + Dangaran just listed for $9.8 million. Eric Staudenmaier

Located steps away from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, one of the area’s trendiest streets, the palatial pad comprises seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. From the exterior, the digs are quite striking, made largely from vertical-grain wood. Meanwhile, the interiors are decked out with oversized picture windows, soaring high ceilings, and lighting from Louis Poulsen and Vibia. Overall, the clean, minimalist aesthetic is accented by crisp, angular lines, making the whole place feel super contemporary. (Feel free to marvel at the really cool floating staircase, too.) At the same time, radiant concrete floors and European oak bring an added sense of warmth to the space.

The residence has a wood motif with radiant concrete flooring and white walls. Eric Staudenmaier

Elsewhere, the sunken living room opens directly to the outdoors, ensuring you’re never too far removed from the lush, natural surroundings. Nearby, the chef’s kitchen is equally as impressive and sports top-of-the-line Miele appliances and white oak cabinetry. One of the highlights of Nexus House is the gigantic primary suite, which spans a whopping 1,000 square feet. If that sounds like a lot of room, don’t forget to factor in the two private decks. Additionally, the bathroom is decked out with a free-standing tub and an epic 55-square-foot marble shower.

Engel & Völkers Santa Monica holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Nexus House.