Inside 9 Stunning Midcentury-Modern Homes for Sale Across the U.S., From Palm Springs to Houston

Midcentury modern is an architectural style that has been circulating more and more often in today’s world. The trend first became popular in the mid-20th century after the Second World War, when there was a need for more suburban housing. Architects at the time used this at their launch point and began experimenting with materials such as steel, concrete, and insulated glass. It also was an era of optimism and post-war possibility. These sentiments show themselves in midcentury-modern design cues, which are dominated by clean lines, lack of ornamentation, and functionality; staples of the style often include wooden elements, floor-to-ceiling windows, open-flowing spaces, built-in furniture, and good flow between the indoors and outdoors.

Frank Lloyd Wright is undeniably the most prominent architect who utilized this design movement, but other influential creatives include Le Corbusier, Walter Gropius, Mies van der Rohe, Richard Neutra, Pierre Koenig—the list could go on. Many of today’s designers and architects are heavily influenced by the style, while adding their own 21st-century spin on the trend. And you’ll have the chance to see the stylings in action, thanks to these nine impressive abodes in the U.S. that perfectly embody midcentury-modern architecture on sale now.

Palm Springs has one of the highest concentrations of preserved midcentury-modern homes in the world, as the style’s emphasis on indoor-outdoor living is perfectly suited for the area’s desert climate. This six-bedroom home was built in the 1950s and American writer Sidney Sheldon, who did most of his writing in the property’s pool house, called it home in the 1970s. Listed for $8.45 million, the home has been modernly restored and has a heart-shaped pool, 600-bottle wine room, and media room, plus epic mountain views.

Washington, D.C.

Called the A.F. Maxwell House, this home was built in 1961 by George T. Ward of acclaimed architecture firm Vosbeck-Ward. This home in D.C.’s Kent neighborhood, listed for nearly $2.1 million, has a brick facade with large windows and staggered living spaces accentuated by many skylights. The hilltop home features exposed brick and wood, plus a modern kitchen, living spaces with built-in shelving, an open-plan dining room, and several terraces.

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Midcentury-modern meets postwar Hawaiian architecture in this incredible $10.9 million beachfront manse in North Carolina. Created by Christopher Parker, P.E., the modernist residence features exposed structural steel and cast-in-place concrete alongside high-quality materials and luxury finishes. The Hawaiian-style interiors include Ipe ceilings, white oak and American walnut wall panels with African Wenge, and polished concrete floors. The views make this home truly standout, with sweeping vistas of the ocean. There’s also a heated negative-edge lap pool, marina, and boat house.

Savannah, Georgia

Not a style often seen in Savannah, this $1.5 million, four-bedroom home stands out among the rest. This is the first time the home has come to market since it was built in 1959. The home retains all of the midcentury-modern charm from when it was first built, but with modern upgrades apt for today’s buyer. There are two-story glass walls, complete with privacy screens, a floating staircase, shoji screens, and porcelain floors. Every corner of the home takes you back in time.

Sarasota, Florida

One of South Florida’s most architecturally significant midcentury-modern buildings can be found on this property. The main residence, designed by Guy Peterson, overlooks the iconic circa-1948 guest house: the Revere Quality House designed by Sarasota School of Architecture’s Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph. On the market for $8.5 million in Sarasota, Florida, the airy interiors feature terrazzo floors, Brazilian Ipe wood walls, aluminum staircases, a built-in bar, and a waterfront setting that can’t be beat.

Los Angeles, California

Situated on L.A.’s famous Bird Streets, this renovated $5.25 million midcentury-modern property is a true private sanctuary that unites inside and out. The home is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors, just steps from the lush landscaping and gardens that surround the home. Of course, it comes with all of today’s modern amenities and design elements, like a pool, movie theater, outdoor fireplace, exquisite stone materials, and high-end finishes.

Architect Mioru Yamasaki, who designed the original World Trade Center, had an indelible mark on American architecture, and this $1.4 million home in Michigan pays homage to his ingenuity. The 21-acre property’s residence is a midcentury-modern, Yamasaki-inspired structure with a stark-white exterior, clean lines, skylights, and symmetrical design. There is also a custom pool and spa with a spacious deck in the backyard.

Shelter Island, New York

The Snyder House, built in 1952 by renowned architect Bertrand Goldberg, has long been recognized as a prominent example of midcentury-modern architecture. The $14 million Shelter Island home was renovated in 2002, maintaining much of its former design like the stone floors Goldberg originally envisioned and the original eight-flue stone fireplace. The waterfront home has six bedrooms, a 74-foot heated saltwater gunite pool, a private beach, and deep-water dock. It’s a rare chance to own a piece of history that has been updated with impeccable design.

Houston, Texas

Stuck in time, this circa-1960 Houston home, listed for $5.2 million, was designed by architect Karl Kamrath and has been preserved to perfection. The wooden interiors mimic the exterior forest surroundings, which make the home feel one with nature. The treehouse-like home has grand open-plan living spaces, large windows, a game room with a glass ceiling, and luxe finishes. There are also many outdoor terraces, surrounded by towering trees, and a pool.