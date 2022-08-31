This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million

This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods.

Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities.

Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get to the front entrance. Bringing you one step closer to the main home is a small bridge that you’ll have to cross in order to access the abode.

From the outside, Noble Lodge stays true to its cabin-like appearance. The interiors follow suit with warm, exposed wood and stone mimicking the natural landscape throughout. Although, minimalists, you may want to shield your eyes. This home ditches the “less is more” aesthetic, and instead embraces its own kind of rustic maximalism. Think thick hand-hewn logs from floor to ceiling, patterned rugs, leather upholstery, industrial accents and even touches of taxidermy.

At the heart of the living room is a dramatic stone fireplace. Add to it is a bar, and nearby, a kitchen, formal dining room and covered patio. As a bonus, the neighboring barn—which can double as a guest house—has its own kitchen, antique bar and bath. Noble Lodge also comes with a cozy list of amenities including a game room, outdoor hot tub, movie theater and an impressive wine cellar for those relaxing nights in. The only problem with this getaway home is that you may never want to leave.

Tom Brown and Katie Brown of Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

