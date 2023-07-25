This $14 Million European-Style Estate in Northern California Comes With Its Own Vineyard

A little bit wine country, a little bit European.

Located in Northern California, a seven-acre estate dubbed the priciest listing in Contra Costa County has hit the market for $13.8 million. The jaw-dropping spread sits behind a gated entry with sweeping views of Mount Diablo in the highly sought-after Lafayette enclave. Naturally, the lush grounds include a sprawling vineyard, which is clutch if you’ve ever considered growing your own grapes. There are roughly 700 vines to tend to ranging from Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc to Petit Bordeaux, Merlot, and Pinot Noir varieties. If harvested annually, you’ll have two barrels of wine on your hands.

A Northern California estate with a 700-vine vineyard just listed for $13.8 million Open Homes Inc.

Originally built in 2011, the palatial property has had a major makeover since then, so everything feels super fresh and new. The main house, which measures approximately 12,000 square feet, comprises eight bedrooms and seven full baths. There’s also a 1,079-square-foot guest residence on-site in case you plan on having company.

Inside, a recently updated chef’s kitchen is decked out with a massive Carrera marble island and equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinets, and a walk-in butler’s pantry. The best part is the charming breakfast nook, which overlooks the surrounding hills. Elsewhere, the great room sports a bar area, rustic wood beams, and French doors that open up to a stone terrace—very much like the enchanting homes you’d find in Provence.

The residence is the most expensive listing in Contra Costa County Open Homes Inc.

Of course, the stately pad has its fair share of amenities, too. Think your own in-house gym with wall-mounted mirrors. There’s also a saltwater pool where you could knock out a few laps or just take a leisurely swim. If you’re up for a little friendly competition, the digs have a bocce ball court out back as well. Come nighttime, you’ll have the option of either cozying up around an outdoor fireplace or taking a seat around a separate fire pit. Perhaps with a glass of your homegrown vino in hand.

Jill Fusari of The Agency Alamo holds the listing.

