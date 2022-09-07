This $12 Million Mountaintop Manse in North Carolina Is Like Living on Your Own ‘Yellowstone’ Family Ranch

Here’s a chance to live like the Duttons do—sans family drama.

Trading the Montana wilderness for North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, this Western-style lodge resembles none other than the fictional Dutton Ranch seen in Yellowstone. For a cool $12 million, fans of the hit TV series can quite literally have their estate and chopper, too, à la Kevin Costner. Across the property’s eight-plus acres of land sits a main house, zip line, playground, walking trails and a sprawling meadow that, as you may or may not have expected, has its own helipad. Although, it should be noted that the cattle ranch that serves as the scenic backdrop for the show is actually the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana.

Staying true to its outdoorsy roots, reclaimed materials helped to inform many details of this striking mountainous retreat. Think hundred-year-old poplar bark siding, copper accents from Oregon and an etched glass front door from Wilmington. The home was a collaborative effort between two firms, Moss Creek Designs and MGPB Architects, resulting in a dwelling that successfully blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

From the great room, you can enjoy soaring vaulted ceilings and expansive, panoramic windows that let you gaze out at Whiteside Mountain. Elsewhere, the open concept layout allows for the dining area, gourmet chef’s kitchen and 600-bottle wine cellar to effortlessly flow into one another on the first floor.

Away from the communal spaces is the primary suite, outfitted with a large stone fireplace, covered porch and a spa bathroom with its own soaking sub. What’s more, two additional bedrooms can be found upstairs, flanked by a family room, and each offering en suite baths and private balconies. Nearby, a separate guest apartment is located above the garage, complete with its own kitchenette.

Fortunately, whoever acquires this property won’t have to defend their land again and again like Costner’s dysfunctional dynasty.

Jody Lovell of Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of this mountaintop mansion in North Carolina.