NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property.

The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a walk-in pantry and eat-in breakfast area to share a meal with the family. In your downtime, you might want to hide yourself away with a book in the library or enjoy a movie in the theater room.

The outdoor entertainment area comes with a fireplace, a separate kitchen to prepare meals for guests, and a vanishing-edge upper pool for a swim on hot days. Residents can also relax on the morning and evening terraces with complete privacy.

The grounds also include 5,500 square feet of European-style horse stables, a 60-inch covered solid-wall round pen, and a stable lounge complete with a climate-controlled locker/tack room.

The home has history within the world of NASCAR, dating back over 30 years. The original house was restored to its present condition by its past owner, former professional racing driver Ernie Irvan, who purchased it back in 2001. It was later purchased by racing driver Joe Nemechek in 2008, who added more infrastructure and made it one of the premier equestrian facilities in the area.

Stenhouse Jr. purchased the property in 2013. It’s listed through Corocan HM Properties. Will the next buyer carry on the NASCAR legacy?