This North Carolina Mansion Sits on Its Own Private Island, and It’s Up for Grabs for a Cool $22 Million

For $22 million, you could buy a pretty nice mansion in some of the country’s biggest cities. Or you could snap up your very own private island in North Carolina.

A 4.5-acre property on that state’s Lake Norman just hit the market, and if it sells for its asking price, it could become one of the most expensive homes ever sold in North Carolina, The Wall Street Journal reported recently.

“This [property] is going to test the waters, because this is not a price point we see,” said Ben Bowen, one of the listing agents, alongside Jessica Grier.

To get to Merancas Island, as the land is called, you can arrive either by boat or private causeway. Once there, you’ll find an estate inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, with natural wood, stonework, vaulted ceilings, and large windows throughout. The main house boasts three bedrooms, while the guesthouse includes another two. Across the entire 13,000 square feet, there’s also six full bathrooms and two partial baths.

Inside, the main house sports a two-story stone fireplace, a gym, and a dance studio, as well as an indoor pool with a waterfall. For a bit of fun, the primary bedroom’s bookcase contains a hidden door that’ll take you to a library loft. Of course, you’d likely be moving here to enjoy all that island living has to offer, and the outdoor amenities really play to that angle: There’s a tennis court, two private docks, a sandy beach, a koi pond, and a sculpture garden, among other features.

Less than 30 minutes from Charlotte, the Lake Norman area has become popular with NASCAR drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., the WSJ noted. The Charlotte Motor Speedway is only a short drive away, as are the headquarters for some of racing’s biggest teams. Still, despite the celebrity residents, home prices around Lake Norman have usually topped out at about $7.5 million, Bowen told the newspaper.

But for one of the best perches on Lake Norman’s 520 miles of shoreline, a buyer might be willing to place an offer well above the area’s average. At least that’s what the sellers of the private island are hoping.

