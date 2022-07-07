This $26.5 Million Grecian Mansion Is Now North Florida’s Most Expensive Listing

Who needs the Mediterranean when you can have this North Florida manse?

Dubbed Mont Blanc, the stately four-story residence is located on the famed Emerald Coast and offers some 90 feet of frontage along Santa Rosa Beach. On top of that, it is replete with elegant Grecian details to transport you across the pond.

Spanning just over 9,000 square feet, the contemporary abode includes six bedrooms, nine baths and a ton of luxury amenities, of course. It was completed by Scott Barnes Development in 2019 and has since been lived in by only one family. It is now the priciest listing in the northernmost part of the state, according to the Spears Group.

The fully furnished interior, which comes courtesy of Robin Rain Interior Design, sports hardwood flooring throughout, along with custom artworks by one of Nashville’s premier designers. Highlights include a massive kitchen fitted with new stainless-steel appliances, a fitness room with breathtaking views of the horizon, a spa-like primary bathroom that overlooks the white-sand beach and a wet bar with a special wall for your wine collection. There’s also an elevator to help you navigate the expansive living quarters.

The coastal retreat offers even more outdoors. The backyard, for instance, features a giant pool, patio seating and a grill. The second and third floors also have covered outdoor patios that provide ample space for relaxation. On the top-floor deck, meanwhile, there is a private plunge pool with in-water chairs.

Although the parcel itself measures only a quarter of an acre, it is located in the ritzy 30A. Nicknamed “Hamptons of the South,” this collection of Florida beach towns offers a handful of members-only clubs, golf courses, resorts and restaurants. Furthermore, the property itself sits above sea level, which means you’ll always have a stunning view.

“Mont Blanc is best suited for a primary or secondary owner and it’s the perfect home that compliments a legacy buyer—somebody that’s buying a legacy property for them and their family to enjoy,” co-listing agent Lyndon Jackson of the Spears Group told Robb Report via email.

Well, you heard the man.

