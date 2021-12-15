Inside an $18 Million LA Home Designed by TV’s Cortney and Robert Novogratz

Buying another home can be a stressful process for a myriad of reasons, but one of the common make-or-break factors is the residence’s interior and exterior architecture. Homeowners often splurge on building a home unlike any other both inside and out, but their personal tastes don’t always align with a potential buyer’s. Thankfully, a home has recently hit the market that was mapped out by interiors experts, so it’s more carefully considered than many other megamansions on the market. The Los Angeles digs can be yours—if you’ve got a spare $18 million.

The home was designed by Cortney and Robert Novogratz, the stars of “9 by Design” on Bravo and “Home by Novogratz” on HGTV; both aired in the early 2010s. The duo still operates their own interiors practice and also sells products that range from furnishings and textiles to lighting.

This particular property resembles an airy Italian villa, with white oak floors and Venetian plaster walls giving the home a more contemporary feel. It’s a 7,500-square-foot mansion altogether with five beds. Since there was some interiors expertise behind it, much of the small details are custom. The fireplace, copper chimney and banister are all unique, for example, giving the home a more polished, curated feel. For the foodie set, the kitchen has a coveted La Cornue range.

The primary suite has a soaking tub that looks out over the patio, so you’ll be able to enjoy a private view while lounging. Outdoor amenities include a heated saltwater pool, a pool house and a lounge area for alfresco dining and entertaining. There’s a separate gym space, as well, for getting morning reps in.

All fine and good, but location is everything. The mansion is located in Bird Streets, a neighborhood rife with affluent buyers and where celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew Perry have put down roots over the years. Now’s your chance to join them.

Branden and Rayni Williams hold the listing. Check out more photos below: