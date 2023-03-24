This $10 Million New York City Penthouse Comes With Furniture Once Owned by Gianni Versace

Buying a home filled with someone else’s furniture doesn’t suit everyone’s taste. But what about when the items once belonged to Italian designer Gianni Versace?

An opulent penthouse overlooking Madison Square Park has just popped onto the market and it’s decked out with stylish offerings from the late fashion icon, Forbes first reported. The stately New York City duplex is currently listed for a cool $10 million. You don’t actually have to keep the couture couches, chairs, tables, and pillows that are inside. Though, you’d be crazy not to.

A penthouse in New York City’s NoMad neighborhood just listed for $10 million and it includes furniture once owned by Gianni Versace. Santiago DeLeon of DDReps

The 3,500-square-foot residence is perched atop a boutique NoMad condo and comprises four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Plus, there’s an additional 1,200 square feet of outdoor space split between two terraces. In addition to Versace’s ornate furnishings—which the prior owner acquired at a Sotheby’s auction after the designer’s death in 1997—the maximalist abode has herringbone hardwood floors and expansive walls of windows throughout. There are also animal prints and gold details galore, which is to be expected.

“The owner was a Versace obsessor—it was how we initially met,” broker Andrew Pritchard of The Agency told Forbes. “I came to the apartment to sell her collection for the RealReal. She had recently passed and her brother, Robert, the current owner, inherited the apartment and all its contents. After Gianni was murdered and they auctioned off most everything from his estate, she bought it from Sotheby’s. She even had them verified by phone for provenance.”

The duplex apartment also has its own library. Santiago DeLeon of DDReps

When you step off the private, key-locked elevator, a gallery hall opens up to the decorative great room which has its own 364-square-foot balcony and elaborate embellishments. Nearby, the eat-in kitchen adds to the drama with a layout that can accommodate anywhere from two to 12 people.

The upper level holds the regal primary suite, complete with an 80-foot wraparound terrace with jaw-dropping views that extend to the Flatiron Building, One World Trade, and beyond. Additionally, it has an en suite bath and a generously sized walk-in closet. Also on this floor is a second bedroom that can be converted into an office, a gym, a nursery, or whatever type of space you choose.

Aaron Seawood and Andrew Pritchard of the Agency hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of the penthouse at 50 Madison Avenue.