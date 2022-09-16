This NYC Penthouse Atop the World’s Tallest Residential Building Lists for a Record-Breaking $250 Million

Central Park Tower made headlines when it reached a dizzying height of 1,550 feet in 2019; becoming the world’s tallest residential condominium. Now it wants the record for most expensive home ever sold in the US, too.

Set atop the mega-tower on Billionaires’ Row, the building’s three-story penthouse is about to hit the market for $250 million. If sold it would surpass the $238 million billionaire Ken Griffin paid in January 2019 for his condo at nearby 220 Central Park South. When it officially lists on September 19, it will become the most expensive home in the country right now, according to Zillow; surpassing media mogul Michael Eisner’s oceanfront estate in California that listed for $225 million less last month.

Views of the Big Apple from inside the listing’s Grand Salon living room. Evan Joseph

The triplex spans floors 129 through 131 with 17,545 square feet of interior living space. The property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two spacious kitchens along with 30-foot tall ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and three powder rooms. There’s even a sculptural spiral staircase in the home that connects all three floors.

President and founder of Extell Development Gary Barnett, whose company is behind Central Park Tower, tells The Wall Street Journal in statement that the upper floor of the home is configured as a private ballroom or entertainment space. But best of all, perhaps, is that you’ll have unobstructed views of Central Park, as well as the Hudson and East rivers from the penthouse’s 1,433-square-foot terrace that includes glittering cityscape views at night.

Barnett claims he wanted to wait for construction to wrap on the tower before listing the penthouse. The developer also admits that $250 million is an ambitious pricetag, but argues that it is also a bargain at about $15,000 a square foot. He claims the figures are comparable to what buyers have paid for homes at Vornado Realty Trust’s 220 Central Park South. Barnett also cites 432 Park Avenue, as another example, where a penthouse in the building was marketed for more than $20,000 a square foot but didn’t have a private outdoor space.

The winding staircase that connects you to all three floors of the penthouse. Evan Joseph

His company, Extell, is now aiming to tap into a submarket for $100 million-plus homes, says WSJ. A string of nine-figure deals from New York to Malibu were reportedly closed within the past two years that alludes to growth in the sector. Experts, however, are saying those deals seem detached from the realities of the broader US housing market, which has faltered slightly due to inflation, rising interest rates and worries of a recession.

Alternatively, listing agent Ryan Serhant offers another perspective on the market and today’s “nine-figure club” of buyers. “The uber-wealthy are looking for places to diversify assets,” he says. “And real estate has become one of the most popular and sought-after mega-assets. The levels have exploded.”