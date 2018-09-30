Panoramic Ocean Views Surround This Minimalist Home

Overlooking the ocean in the Pacific Palisades (a ritzy neighborhood located around 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles), 1550 Casale Road exemplifies the best parts of living on the California coast: easy access to sugary beaches, year-round views of the ocean, and a quiet, laid-back lifestyle. Located in the Upper Riviera part of the community, the newly built contemporary home shows off the panoramic ocean and mountain views that the area is known for, as well as a modern, minimalist aesthetic throughout. Crafted from concrete and steel, the ultra-modern home comes with five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths.

Soaring ceilings, custom French oak floors and concrete floors, and crisp white interiors juxtapose with the soothing blue waters beyond. A commercial-grade elevator connects all four floors. The first floor is outfitted with two bedrooms (with walk-in closets), while the floor below has an additional room that can be used as a library, guest room, gym, or office. A private hallway leads to the swanky master suite, which is characterized by exposed steel beam ceilings and large glass windows that face the ocean. Relax by the fireplace in the evening, or step outside to the balcony for blissful views. The open-concept main living level has a single-slab marble fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with a center island and Miele and Wolf appliances.

Pocket glass doors open to the verdant backyard and terrace, where a barbecue station and bar await. The swimming pool and built-in spa overlook the Pacific Ocean and Will Rogers State Park. Set on nearly an acre of land, the home comes with plenty of room to create a garden or guest house. Per the zoning codes, an additional 2,000 square feet of living space can be built on the grounds. Near the enclosed garage and ocean-view motor court, the courtyard shows off a century-old California olive tree.

The home is currently on the market for $12.75 million. Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing.