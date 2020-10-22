Quantcast
Inside an English Tudor-Style Party Castle That Has an Irish Pub in the Living Room

The Oklahoma City home also has a garage big enough for 20 cars.

Milam Castle Photo: Courtesy of Supreme Auctions

While it looks more Henry VIII than it does haunted house, this English Tudor-style castle on the outskirts of Oklahoma City could easily be decorated by a special-effects crew to create your own House of Boo. Or, at least, you could hold the most epic Halloween party here.

The 15,300-square-foot home is meant for entertaining. There’s enough room outside to park 100 cars if you’re using the heated and air-conditioned 20-car garage, with its Irish pub, soda fountain and performance stage, to host your masked ball. Or maybe the 4,500-square-foot banquet hall inside with its own stage is where you can plan to hold next year’s family reunion and costume contest.

While the vast spaces can hold big numbers, the hospitality primarily ends there; most guests won’t be encouraged to spend the night, as Milam Castle only has three bedrooms and two baths. The two guest rooms have their own private living room and kitchen, and the guest bath includes a soaking tub with a flat-screen television embedded in the wall above it, so guests won’t ever need to miss a play in the game. One of the rooms also doubles a safe room with stormproof walls and bank-vault door. The primary bedroom is massive and contains the usual en suite bath and walk-in closets.

Milam Castle

The heated garage can fit 20 cars.  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

The kitchen occupies the second floor and opens to the living room and dining areas. The breakfast bar provides the perfect perch to watch the news on the TV mounted above the custom cabinetry if you’re not watching it on the enormous screen in the living area.

A cozy TV room provides yet another option for screen time for the family. And on the third floor, a vast game room and music room provides more entertainment.

Milam Castle

The garage also has its own private pub.  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

The spacious home, just 20 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City and valued at around $4 million, sits on five acres, which include a pool, hot tub, waterfall, splash pad and several gazebos dotting the grounds. The property was completed in 2016.

“Its current owners built their ultimate dream home and have hosted some incredible events,” says Jennie Heal, president of Supreme Auctions, which will offer the property at no reserve on October 31, “including high school proms, church gatherings and charity affairs.”

Milam Castle

The banquet hall with performance stage  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Owner Joe Milam says, “I can’t even tell you what I love most about this house; there are too many things to list. The large garage that you can pull into and then completely turn around in is great. The main living room that holds all of our large family at Christmas with room to ride any toys or gifts.”

The auction will be held by Supreme Auctions in collaboration with Angela Parker and Janice Judisch of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix.

Milam Castle

The kitchen and dining area  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The cozy TV room  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The third-floor fitness and game room  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The master bedroom  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The guest room/safe room  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The private living room in the guest quarters  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The guest bath has its own TV.  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The back deck and pool area  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

Milam Castle

The turrets flank the front entrance.  Photo: Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Mulinix- OKC

