The Crown Jewel Penthouse in Brooklyn’s Tallest Building Just Hit the Market—and the Views Are Insane

Olympia Dumbo, Brooklyn’s tallest residential building, recently revealed one of its most expensive units, the $17.5 million Penthouse A. Perched on the 33rd floor, the top floor in the record-breaking development, Penthouse A proves to be the ultimate living experience in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. Developers Fortis Property Group worked in tandem with Hill West Architects and AD100 design firm Workstead to create the pinnacle of luxury living in Brooklyn.

The floor-through unit spans 4,266 square feet and has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a private 498-square-foot terrace that faces the river. With 13-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in natural light, the penthouse feels larger than life and boasts some of the most exquisite views of the Manhattan skyline.

The living room. Nova Concepts

Penthouse A is directly accessed via a private elevator, which opens into an elegant, contemporary space. Design details throughout the home include eight-inch wide plank, light ash wood flooring; a raked wood entry door with integrated residence numbering; raked white maple kitchen cabinetry and millwork; a maple-clad powder room; custom-slatted maple vanities; and so much more. The kitchen features a Workstead-designed pendant and custom island, as well as a state-of-the-art Gaggenau 400 appliance package.

Other features include a gorgeous wet bar with an integrated ice maker and Thermador wine cooler, generous living spaces, light-filled dining nook and en-suite bedrooms with the finest materials and craftsmanship. The primary suite is the pinnacle of luxury and also has a windowed seven-fixture primary bathroom with a dual shower and freestanding soaking tub.

All the living spaces are filled with light. Nova Concepts

The private terrace is exceptionally rare for the area and is the ideal spot to entertain, whether it’s an alfresco dinner or enjoying the summer sunshine.

“Penthouse A encompasses the entire top floor of Olympia and is one of just two units that comes with direct elevator access, which opens into a formal foyer,” says co-listing agent Karen Heyman from the Heyman team at Sotheby’s International Realty. “Along with stunning, unparalleled views of the Statue of Liberty, Manhattan and the New York harbor, unique details exclusive to this home include the highest, river-facing private terrace at Olympia and an expansive corner den adjacent to the foyer. Spanning the entirety of the 33rd floor, the penthouse has a sun-filled living room which is made to feel even larger by soaring ceilings up to 13′, floor-to-ceiling windows and the ample outdoor terrace with dining and lounging area— a rare commodity in New York and perhaps the most coveted feature of the penthouse.”

The kitchen. Nova Concepts

Future residents will also appreciate the building’s many amenities, which includes New York’s highest private outdoor tennis court, indoor and outdoor pools, a bowling alley, a gym, sauna, steam room, juice bar, children’s playroom and so much more.

“Inspired by the 235-year-old history of the area, Olympia was created to reflect the area’s natural elements, such as the cobblestone streets and nearby water,” says co-listing agent Fredrik Eklund with Douglas Elliman. “It’s currently one of Brooklyn’s tallest residential developments.”

Check out more photos of the property below:

The terrace. Nova Concepts

The primary bathroom. Nova Concepts

The wet bar. Nova Concepts