Ultimate Homes: Inside a Spectacular $34 Million Penthouse on New York’s Billionaires’ Row

At this New York City penthouse, Central Park is your front yard.

When One57 was completed in 2015, the luxury tower set records as one of the tallest buildings with record-breaking prices. In 2023, it still reigns as one of the most sought-after luxury buildings on Billionaires’ Row for its panoramic views of Central Park and Upper and Lower Manhattan.

One57, located at 157 West 57th Street, features 92 units atop the Park Hyatt Hotel, and one of the building’s crown jewel units recently listed for $34 million. PH 88 features eight rooms, including five bedrooms and five bathrooms, across 6,231 square feet. The full-floor penthouse was designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and features designer finishes, white oak floors, custom tray ceilings, and stunning chandeliers that glitter by night.

The great room spans 57 feet. Rich Caplan Photography for Serhant

This mansion in the sky is wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light to flow through the open-plan spaces. There’s a private elevator entry foyer that leads to a palatial 57-foot great room with unobstructed 360-degree views of Central Park, East River, Hudson River, and the Upper and Lower Manhattan skylines. From the living area, pocket doors open to the family room and kitchen with custom cabinetry, an eat-in island, integrated Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, and black stone countertops. There is also a formal dining area where you can enjoy meals overlooking the city.

Owners will love the privacy that the primary suite offers. A central gallery hallway provides access to each bedroom, but the primary suite occupies its own private wing. The spacious room has a sitting area with incredible views, a large walk-in closet, a windowed marble bathroom with enclosed toilets and walk-in showers, and a marble soaking tub. Two of the other bedrooms have large closets and ensuite bathrooms, and the remaining two bedrooms share a large windowed bathroom and linen closet.

The bedrooms can also be transformed into an office, personal gym, spa room, or whatever you can think of to suit your needs. However, the building also has five-star, hotel-like amenities including a three-story state-of-the-art pool room, health club, and full spa, as well as a fitness center, library and billiards room, pet spa, screening room, and dining and entertainment areas. The amenity spaces were also designed by Juul-Hansen, who has worked on several ultra-luxe residential projects throughout New York. One57’s resident’s lounge features a comprehensive and highly curated library space with a 24-foot aquarium, while the fitness center offers thoughtful personal training and yoga studios perched 300 feet above Manhattan.

The primary suite. Rich Caplan Photography for Serhant

Keeping in touch with the area’s musical history with close proximity to Carnegie Hall, the screening and performance room features a Steinway piano, state-of-the-art acoustics, and tiered seating exclusively for residents at One57.

Residents also enjoy access to the Park Hyatt services, like valet parking, housekeeping, in-room dining, and concierge services from lifestyle concierge firm Luxury Attaché. The concierge can secure restaurant reservations, arranging travel, procuring personal trainers, arrange in-residence dining, event planning, and daily tasks. What’s more, there’s a business and conference center with a kitchen that accommodates in-house and outside catering. This room can also be transformed into a private event space.

The primary bathroom. Rich Caplan Photography for Serhant

There’s also a private arrival entrance with a residents-only lobby to keep foot traffic separate from Park Hyatt. The building is located just across the street from Carnegie Hall and near the city’s most high-end dining, shopping, and entertaining venues. PH 88 is listed by Talia McKinney of The Talia McKinney Team at Serhant.

At one point, One57 held the record for what was once the most expensive penthouse ever sold in New York. In 2018, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell paid $100.47 million for a penthouse at One57. That penthouse was a duplex apartment spanning 10,923 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, WSJ reported. However, in 2019, billionaire Ken Griffin broke the record for purchasing the most expensive residence ever sold in the U.S. for $238 million. The hedge fund billionaire bought a penthouse that was actually the combination of two units at 220 Central Park South.

