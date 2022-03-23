One&Only’s Luxurious Cliffside Residence in Mexico Could Fetch Up to $27 Million at Auction

You may have stayed at a One&Only resort, but here’s your chance to own one. Well, part of one, at least.

Concierge Auctions has just listed a luxurious cliffside estate that will be located in the One&Only Mandarina development in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. Nestled amid the mountains some 800 feet above sea level, the breathtaking property will offer panoramic views of Playa Canalan and its pristine beaches while representing the pinnacle of luxury living.

Billed as the crown jewel, this particular villa is one of 55 that are planned for the top-tier resort and residential complex, but the only to feature such a grandiose location. The secluded haven should stay that way, too, as thousands of federally protected acres within the Sierra del Vallejo Mountains will ensure the existing views and privacy will remain unchanged.

Spanning 24,000 square feet, the monolithic timber abode comes fitted with eight bedrooms—six of which have ocean views—and has a flexible floorplan that can be tweaked as needed with help from the architects at Studio Caban. Similarly, the meticulously curated furnishings can be customized to the new owner’s tastes and proclivities. Of course, there’s also an infinity pool flanked by sun lounges just for good measure.

Outside the home, you’ll be near all that Mandarina has to offer, including the One&Only resort (with its noted spa, beach club and restaurants), a polo and equestrian club and the upcoming Rosewood resort. Elsewhere, the nearby surfer’s paradise of Sayulita promises the Pacific Coast’s best breaks, while San Pancho is perfect for shopping and dining.

As an added sweetener, you’ll have access to One&Only’s comprehensive concierge service whenever required. Plus, the resort-managed turnkey rental program offers incredible income potential, as you’ll be able to rent out your pad to make some extra cash.

Suffice it to say, a slice of One&Only will cost you. Never before listed for sale, the property is expected to fetch between $22 million and $27 million at auction. Bidding will commence on April 21, with a reserve of $19 million. Quite the bargain considering it’s like your own private resort.

Check out more photos below: