A Tuscan-Inspired Lakefront Estate in Canada Hits the Market for $10.2 Million

This isn’t your average European manor house. That’s because it’s actually in Canada, not Italy.

A palatial lakeside estate in Ontario that looks like it could be plucked from the shores of Lake Como has hit the market for C$13.9 million (or about $10.2 million). The waterfront property sits on eight sprawling acres next to the Allendale Golf Club, and in addition to a stately 16,000-square-foot mansion, the head-turning spread comprises a huge swimming pool and a two-story boathouse. Beyond that is an impressive 350 feet of frontage on the picturesque Lake Simcoe, with views aplenty.

A grand estate on Canada’s Lake Simcoe just listed for $10.2 million. Mitch Hubble – Modern Movement Creative Inc

The lavish handiwork of custom home builder Joe Brennan, the striking Tuscan-inspired pad was completed in 2003 and offers up five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. “This residence flawlessly blends Tuscany’s allure and traditional lakeshore sophistication,” notes the listing, which is held by David Bemmann of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

A laundry list of amenities adds to the appeal, from a billiards room and private gym to a movie theater and climate-controlled wine cellar. Elsewhere, the abode holds a custom chef’s kitchen with a butler pantry, a study wrapped in red mahogany, and a dramatic two-story great room jazzed up a sparkling chandelier.

The mansion sits on eight acres with a pool and boathouse. Mitch Hubble – Modern Movement Creative Inc

The alfresco offerings aren’t too shabby, either. Guests can choose to spend their days relaxing in the cabana by the pool or catching some sun on the stone patio. And for culinary enthusiasts, there’s a fully equipped outdoor kitchen.

Most notably, the nearby boathouse sports a boat slip that will accommodate two vessels plus jet skis and other water toys. Or, if you’re more of a spectator, just sit back and watch as boats pass by.

