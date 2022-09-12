Apocalypse Wow? These Insane New Bunkers Let You Build a Complete Luxury Home Underground

When the zombie apocalypse finally arrives, ask yourself—where will you hide out when everything goes down? One company believes it has an appealing solution—and it comes with all the comforts of a five-star hotel.

Oppidum, a supplier of fortified underground residences, has unveiled its new L’ Heritage bunkers, for people who want to live lavishly—even if the world is coming to an end. The bunkers, designed by French architect Marc Prigent, aim to provide a secure location for ultra-high-net-worth individuals their close circle during what the brand described as “unprecedented times”—without sacrificing the comforts of their homes.

Bunkers attached to luxury homes are nothing new, of course. Oppidum’s bunkers, however, aim to offer a complete home and business environment. To achieve that, each offers over 10,000 square feet of space. In addition, the posh residences can be customized to the owner’s tastes, with the option of choosing to add extra facilities such as a private art gallery, a garage big enough to house your entire collection, meeting lounges, an indoor garden and even a spa with a private pool along. Not to mention enough bedroom suites to accommodate everyone in the family.

Because these bunkers are made for the end times, security is the thing. That starts with the entrance: Fortified blast doors are controlled by a multi-biometric meter that simultaneously scans the face, iris, palm and fingerprints, only you and your designated loved ones can get it. In addition, all of the residences come equipped with an integrated complex security system with military-grade protection. Even better, every bunker offers off-the-grid operations so you go underground in more ways than one.

“They are places of serenity and absolute safety for owners and their families. We are privileged to offer our clients the highest levels of service, creating beautiful places that will protect them and their legacy for generations to come,” says Jakub Zamrazil, founder and CEO of Oppidum, in a press statement.

The bunkers come with different options for short and long-term stays, and are available for commission across the EU, USA, UK and UAE.

Click here to see the Oppidum L’Heritage in photos.