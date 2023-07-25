This $17 Million Egyptian Mansion Is Like Living in a Lavish Middle Eastern Palace

In a country known for its ancient wonders, one palatial property could rival Egypt’s most enchanting landmarks.

Tucked within Orabi, an exclusive gated community outside of Cairo, a newly listed Arabian mansion just listed for a cool $17 million. Sitting on 18 acres, the lavish 43,055-square-foot spread offers up a nine-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guest cottage, a pool house, and 11 additional staff residences. Other notable features include heated indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a mosque, and stables with enough room to accommodate up to 10 horses. As the highest-priced residence currently on the Egyptian market, it certainly doesn’t disappoint.

A Moroccan-inspired Egyptian mansion just listed for $17 million. Egypt Sotheby’s International Realty

“This property is truly a haven for those who appreciate the tranquility and allure of an Arabian-style home,” notes the listing, which is held by Lana Sukhtian with Egypt Sotheby’s International Realty. Designed in a Moroccan style, the interiors are dramatic, but certainly livable at the same time. In fact, you may never want to leave. The Zen-like space is decked out with domed ceilings, hand-carved wooden doors, and traditional Mashrabiya lattice windows. Even better, the abode comes fully furnished, meaning all those gorgeous, handmade Persian rugs, Moorish light fixtures, and hand-carved bed frames you see are yours to keep.

The property sits on 18 acres with a garden and a massive outdoor swimming pool Egypt Sotheby’s International Realty

Of course, the digs are equipped with a few modern details too like security cameras, a central heating system, and a spacious eight-car garage. Outside, the manse is surrounded by a lush six-acre garden. Here, you’ll find fruit trees galore that generate everything from fresh mangoes and guavas to oranges, juicy peaches, apples, and pomegranates. The picturesque grounds are also dotted with olive trees, an organic vegetable garden, and a whopping 400 date palms. Not to mention, residents of Orabi will have access to the neighborhood’s array of spiffy amenities such as a clubhouse, a community center, and sports facilities. Pretty sweet, huh?

