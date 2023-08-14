At This Modern $32 Million Home in SoCal, the Pacific Ocean Steals the Show

A pristine, glass-walled contemporary home, perched on a high bluff above the Pacific Ocean in one of Orange County’s most exclusive enclaves, has arrived on the market with an asking price of $32 million. The listing agent is Chas. Aufhammer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The single-level home in Dana Point’s guard-gated Monarch Bay is described in marketing material as a “soft contemporary masterpiece” with clean lines and a neutral color scheme designed to let the epic ocean, sunset, and coastline views take center stage. Extensively updated and expanded over the last few years by the current owners, the home sprawls over 5,300 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus a couple of powder rooms.

Beyond the landscaped front yard, a secured and wind-protected entrance courtyard houses a plunge pool and spa. In a clever play of transparency, a huge picture window next to the front door provides a view of the ocean from the courtyard through the home’s open-plan interior.

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass provide panoramic views from the living room. Luxury Level, LLC

Pale white oak floors and high ceilings lend airiness, while walls of glass and numerous skylights, notably in the kitchen and bathrooms, ensure the entire house is filled with natural light. The living room features a fireplace placed in a travertine-sheathed column; a wall of glass panels in the dining room vanish into the walls; and the family room does double-duty as a media lounge with an 80” television. At one end of the sleek kitchen, which is configured around a large island snack bar, glass sliders open to the backyard, and at the other end, there’s a breakfast area with a built-in banquette and a beverage bar.

Other highlights include a crafts room and a laundry list of advanced technologies that include a comprehensive home automation system, LED lighting strips along steps both inside and outside, and a Tesla charger in the three-car garage.

Automated awnings keep the al fresco living and dining spaces cool. Luxury Level, LLC

Just outside the kitchen, an ocean-facing terrace for al fresco dining and lounging has heaters for taking the edge off nippy coastal evenings and automated awnings for escaping the heat of the late-afternoon sun. Other backyard highlights include a built-in grill, an integrated speaker system, and, near the bluff’s edge, a travertine patio with a fire pit and $32 million views up and down the coast.

The ritzy beach enclave provides the owners of its 200-and-some homes membership to the private beach club, where food and drink are served in the dining room as well as on the ocean-side deck and lawn, and beach attendants will set up chairs and umbrellas. The community also provides a fenced dog run, tennis and basketball courts, beach volleyball, and children’s playground equipment.

Should the home fetch its full asking price, it will be among Monarch Bay’s most expensive transactions. It would surpass the $31.5 million paid earlier this year for the house right next door but fall just shy of the record-setting $33 million media and entertainment industry investor Gordy Crawford plunked down last year for a brand-new oceanfront contemporary home just down the street.

