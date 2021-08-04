This $50 Million California Mansion Comes With a Pool Where You Can Breathe Underwater

A lot of homes have pools. Most don’t have a scuba-and-snorkeling system that lets owners breathe underwater, though. Those looking for aquatic adventures can cash in on an Orange County mansion that has just that—if they’ve got a spare $50 million floating around.

The 13,000-square-foot home is currently owned by Joni Rogers-Kante, the founder and CEO of cosmetics company SeneGence, best known for the LipSense lipstick line. She and her husband Ben Kante paid just $12.5 million for the home in 2017, but they subsequently spent millions on revamping the place.

Overall, it’s designed in a Mediterranean style with ornate millwork, custom ceiling murals and materials imported from Venice. There are seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in total; some of the guest rooms are in the basement, which is accessible via elevator.

The previous owners didn’t skimp on the amenities, either. First and foremost, there’s the home theater, which isn’t dark and moody like many other cinemas, but instead features cozy blue sofas and walls with colorful, ornate details. For the WFH set, there’s a boardroom that can seat up to ten for meetings with teleconferencing capabilities, as well as a game room with a wet bar for when you need to take a break.

The primary bedroom, meanwhile, is a private oasis all to itself. It includes a deck that overlooks the property–a great view, as the home is perched on a hill. Those staying in this room will also enjoy two walk-in wardrobes, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom.

Outside, the pool is the main attraction. It’s a 10-foot-deep, infinity-edge option with a diving board, underwater speakers and a system for snorkeling and scuba diving. The latter works via an air hose connected to the main deck; Rogers-Kante told the Wall Street Journal that her two sons use the air hookup to play chess at the bottom of the pool, while her husband uses it to hang out underwater and listen to music. Other outdoor features include a cold plunge pool, a six-car garage, a driving range and an al fresco dining area with a commercial pizza oven.

Still, even for all that, $50 million is a hefty price tag. If it sells close for asking, it will be one of the most expensive transactions in Orange County ever, behind a $61 million sale last year and a $55 million deal that closed in 2017. It may be worth paying a premium for that pool, though.

Check out more photos below: