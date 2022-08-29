This $15 Million Connecticut Estate May Become the Most Expensive Home in This Wealthy Enclave

The changes this New Caanan estate has seen over the years are nothing short of spectacular.

The Fairfield County residence was originally built by William B. Tubby in 1929 and later added onto in 2014 by renowned architect Dinyar Wadia, and in between had the former mayor of Mexico City take up residence. Today, the grand estate comprises 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, four half-baths and spans a whopping 25,000 square feet. Now this massive mansion in a small Connecticut neighborhood hit the market for $14.9 million and is being dubbed the most expensive listing in town.

Tubby reportedly built the Oenoke Ridge home for the Taggart family, known to have ties to the Rockefellers. Orchard’s End, as it’s been named, would go on to change hands three more times and nearly double its footprint. As for the manse’s current owners, Orchard’s End was big, but clearly not big enough. Per the listing, they “felt that it lacked sufficient living space for the family to gather comfortably together.” So, they hired Wadia to make it happen. It being a dramatic three-year, $6 million expansion.

Together, they decided to keep the architectural integrity of the existing main house and instead, increase the square footage by discreetly building an extra wing onto the back of the house. In this space, you’ll find a kitchen, outdoor courtyard, children’s playroom and a great room.

Nowhere is that old-meets-new feel on display more than the latter, which was said to be inspired by a Castle Duart in Scotland, which was a filming location for multiple movies, including the Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones 1999 hit Entrapment. It was built with soaring 35-foot ceilings, a giant stone fireplace, heated Tunisian marble flooring, a second-floor mezzanine balcony and custom bronze handrails. The final result perfectly matched the grandeur of the original home.

Wadia also made way for a brand new four-bedroom guest house, resort-style swimming pool and 5,000-square-foot wellness center. It includes a yoga studio, two gyms and a sauna. And that’s just the beginning. The owners also requested the estate’s old horse stables be converted into a carriage house.

Attributing to its perks, the 35-room Orchard’s End has a slew of amenities to its name. Of note are an outdoor basketball court, second-floor game room, wine cellar, library and movie theater. Elsewhere on the 6.5-acre lot are formal gardens and a 1,500-foot-long stone wall that lines the perimeter of the property. The request was said to have come from the former mayor of Mexico City when he owned the property in the ‘80s, reported CNBC.

A feature that’s surely beyond price when it comes to privacy.

