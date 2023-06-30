This $16 Million Family Compound Comes With Sweeping Views of Oregon’s Volcanic Peaks

Living with multiple generations of family can inevitably result in some drama. But if your relatives were spread over 67 acres, those spats may be minimized.

One such family compound just hit the market near Bend, Oreg., The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The $15.9 million estate includes three homes surrounded by natural woods, with the Camp Polk Meadow Preserve adjacent to the land and the Three Sisters volcanic peaks seen in the distance.

One of the bedrooms Jenn Montoya Photography

Cabinetmaker Craig Mannhalter and his extended family bought the property back in the early 2000s for a mere $1 million, building homes for him and his family, his mother, and his aunt. (They took over 84 acres, and Mannhalter’s sister and brother-in-law will continue to live on 17 acres where they built their own home, hence the lower amount of acreage in the listing.) “The houses are spaced in such a way that you have your own privacy, but I can walk over to my mom or my aunt’s house, literally walk there, in less than five minutes,” Mannhalter told the WSJ.

The largest home is a 5,000-square-foot abode in the Mediterranean style, where a covered outdoor space offers access to a spacious lawn and a cozy fire pit. The two smaller homes are about 2,000 square feet each. All of them come with access to a creek that runs through the property, where Mannhalter said his family enjoys fishing. Plus, thanks to the surrounding wilderness, you may spot deer, otters, turkeys, and bobcats—all in your backyard.

The view, with the Three Sisters in the distance Jenn Montoya Photography

Situated in Deschutes County, the compound is one of the most expensive listings in the area, according to Sam Real of Engel & Völkers Bend, the listing agent and the son of Mannhalter’s aunt. Previously, one of the priciest properties to sell in the neighborhood was a $12 million home back in 2020. Real emphasized to The Wall Street Journal that this estate is particularly unique because most similarly sized lots in central Oregon are working ranches, rather than simply family homes.

So if you like being surrounded by nature but you don’t want to handle it yourself, the compound may be perfectly suited to your interests.

Click here to see all the images of 16465 Suntree Lane.