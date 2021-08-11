Inside a Stunning 200-Acre Oregon Horse Farm That Just Listed for $19.5 Million

Horseback riding is a fun enough hobby (or sport, if you’re serious about it), but raising and caring for horses require the sort of wide-open spaces that big-city homes often can’t afford. Thankfully, a massive new compound has just hit the market in Oregon that caters directly to the equestrian set. The 200-acre property, dubbed Wild Turkey Farm, has just about everything you’ll need to house a whole herd of horses.

The estate is being sold by Barb Ellison, the ex-wife of Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ellison is a longtime horse breeder and purchased the property for about $3 million in 2001. It’s impressive, but nothing compared to her former spouse’s real-estate portfolio, which runs the gamut from Malibu beach homes to almost the entire island of Lanai in Hawaii. The couple were married from 1983 to 1986; they have two children together.

Ellison’s Oregon digs are located near Wilsonville, which is a town just outside of Portland proper. It’s easily one of the most expensive homes in the area and enjoys close proximity to the Willamette Valley, Oregon’s largest wine region.

In addition to the large parcel of land that you’ll get with purchase, Wild Turkey Farm comes with a 10,000-square-foot main home, a 2,500-square-foot staff / manager’s residence and a horse-training barn, plus additional hay barns and sheds. The home itself has rustic interiors that are indicative of more off-the-grid living; the primary suite has its own gym, laundry room and garage. Outside there’s a pavilion with an infinity pool and an al fresco kitchen for entertaining.

Ellison currently has 90 horses on the property (they’re not included with purchase), and the future owner will likely be able to build out more facilities and fit even more equines, should they so desire.

David Scapa of Nourmand & Associates, a longtime friend of Ellison’s, is the referral agent for the listing. “I’m very appreciative that Barb trusts me enough to help her navigate this new chapter in her life,” he says. “She has not bought or sold real estate in a long time, so it’s an honor to help guide her through this process.”

Kendra Ratcliff of Christie’s International Real Estate holds the listing. Check out more photos below: