Home of the Week: Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s $17.5 Million LA Estate in Hancock Park

There are legendary rock-and-roll families, and then there are the Osbournes. Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, Jack—they’re truly first-name famous. From music-making to reality television, the Osbournes have been crucial components of celebrity and pop culture for nearly half a century.

Now as the Osbournes consider a return to England, their long-time Los Angeles family home is up for sale. The property, which is located in the city’s super-central, super-chic, celeb-filled Hancock Park district, is a Mediterranean-styled stunner now priced at $17.5 million. Originally purchased by the Osbournes back in 2012 for a reported $12 million, the home is a sizable 11,565 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms designed by noted West Coast architect A.K. Kellogg, who also created homes throughout the tony neighborhood.

The home’s living room is capped by an ornate chandelier. Tyler Hogan

The Osbournes, who are reportedly returning to Britain to avoid US taxes, have left their inimitable mark all over the home and were “well known for entertaining and hosting famous family and friends” while they lived there, according to Rayni Williams of William and Williams, which has the listing.

Like many homes in Hancock Park—which is located in the city’s flatlands close to Hollywood and landmarks such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art—the home is rich in period details. Up front is an iconic arched wooden doorway leading to a grand duplex foyer along with herringbone floors, a wood-paneled office and grand living room capped by a massive crystal chandelier. Further on are endless custom millwork and multiple fireplaces – including one in the red velvet home theater signed by a slew of local icons such as Lynn Redgrave, Mel Torme and Natalie Wood.

“There’s a real sense of history from the former owners and these wonderful names and autographs add real cache to the home,” Williams said.

A grand staircase links the first and second floors with show-stopping aplomb. Tyler Hogan

Although historic, the home has undergone a series of upgrades and renovation since it was first built almost a century ago. There’s a chef’s kitchen with top-end appliances which leads to a comfy breakfast nook with an eye-catching circular pink banquette surrounded by green chairs. Their style befits the home’s historic vibe and evolves the Hollywood Regency style so popular with celebs and local designers.

“The history of the home speaks very loudly,” Williams enthuses. “When you walk in, you really feel like you’re entering a different era—with a style that embodies that former time.”

One of the home’s many — many! — fireplaces. Tyler Hogan

Linked by both a grand, sweeping staircase as well as a central elevator, the home’s primary suite is wow-worthy and expansive. Expanded by the Osbournes from its original footprint, the bedroom-retreat now includes two bathrooms along with a dressing room. There are a quartet of additional bedrooms on the upper level (all en suite, of course) along with a private guest apartment atop of the elevator. In total the home is set on three floors.

Outside, the home features expensive landscaping as well as a formal swimming pool featuring hand-laid ceramic tiles. There are also hedges and fountains throughout the half-acre property, which Williams says offers “prime proximity to many of the city’s most desirable attractions, including upmarket boutiques at nearby Larchmont Village.

The half-acre property includes, natch!, a swimming pool. Simon Berlyn

Although coveted for decades, Hancock Park has recently emerged as one of central Los Angeles’ most exclusive areas. In January of this year, for instance, mega-showrunner Shonda Rhimes set a Hancock Park record when her massive compound sold for $21 million. That home is actually a double record-setter, having been bought by previous owner—Netflix chief Ted Sarandos for $15.95 million in 2015 from actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

While the Osbourne home isn’t priced as high, it sits on S. Hudson Avenue, one of the most exclusive streets in Hancock Park. Recently (slightly) reduced in price and with the Osbournes clearly keen to return to Britain, the home is likely to sell quickly. While the new owners may not be as iconic as Ozzie, Sharon and the Osbourne clan, they’ll inhabit a true piece of architectural—and cultural—Hollywood history.

See more photos of the Osbourne’s Hancock Park estate.

The Mediterranean-style facade is emblematic of homes in posh Hancock Park. Simon Berlyn

The plus red-velvet home theater. Tyler Hogan

The outdoor veranda. Tyler Hogan