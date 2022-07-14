Home of the Week: You Can Now Buy a 1/8 Share of These Luxe New Vacation Villas in Los Cabos

It’s been barely two years since its debut and already Pacaso—the luxury real estate co-owning platform—has muscled its way into leading vacation home markets across the US and Europe. Now Pacaso is entering Mexico, launching on Wednesday with a handful of prestigious villas in the celeb-favorite destination of Los Cabos. The move marks the company’s third international location—following Pacaso’s arrival in London and Marbella, which is set along Spain’s fabled Costa del Sol.

Considering its easy access from Southern California and the Pacific Northwest as well as its well-documented popularity with high-profile types—see: Clooney, Winfrey and, of course, myriad Kardashians—Pacaso’s Los Cabos debut makes sense. “Despite having a steady stream of luxury development over the years, Cabo struggles with available inventory due to consistent demand,” Pacaso CEO and cofounder Austin Allison tells Robb Report. “We suspect many buyers from the US and Canada who have long awaited true real estate ownership in Cabo will be excited for our lower-barrier-to-entry model now coming to Mexico.”

Pacaso’s kicks off in Los Cabos with a handful of leading local properties whose location and design epitomize the ease and elegance of the southern Baja California lifestyle. Both homes illustrate Pacaso’s pricing and ownership model, which allows buyers to purchase one-eighth to one-half shares in specific properties that Pacaso fully maintains and manages for owners. Buyers can also easily resell homes via Pacaso’s local broker representatives.

Two of Pacaso’s Los Cabos homes are particularly standout. The first, Casa Cortez, is priced from $475,000 for a one-eighth ownership share (or roughly $2.9 million for the entire property) and features four-bedrooms and four and one-half bathrooms spread over nearly 5,000 square feet. As its name suggests, the contemporary-designed home directly faces the Sea of Cortez, with its distinctive deep azure-colored waves. Located in the community of Puerto Los Cabos—a 2,000-acre master-planned development set directly on the Pacific—owners have access to a golf course, marina, hotels and botanical gardens just 20 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport.

The home is at once low-volume and entirely eye-catching. The first encounter is via a series of angular stone arches that lead to a dramatic foyer reflection pool followed by a sprawling open-plan living room and kitchen. Floors inlaid with travertine marble set a cool, calming vibe—as do the seafront pool, spa and rooftop terrace, complete with fire pit. Each guest room comes with an en-suite bathroom and opens directly onto an airy patio. Completed just before the pandemic, the property sits on three-fourths of an acre and offers ocean views from nearly every corner. Pacaso buyers also receive membership to the Club Fundadores at Puerto Los Cabos.

The second Pacaso Los Cabos highlight is set in the exclusive community of Palmilla, with five bedrooms and five and one-half bathrooms set across 5,000 square feet. Strikingly contemporary in design, the single-level home is priced from $678,000 for a one-eighth ownership share (or $4.1 million for the home outright) and is perched high on a hill in the tranquil 1,000-acre community of Caleta Loma, which is part of the larger (and legendary) Palmilla resort. Capped by Mediterranean-style terra-cotta tiles, the Villa offers floor-to-ceiling sea views, infinity-edge pool, a sunken spa area, fire-pit and alfresco barbecue. All five bedrooms come with en-suite baths, including a trio with panoramic Palmilla Point views. There’s direct beach access as well as complimentary membership to the family-friendly Club at Palmilla Dunes. This is an entirely new-build home and Pacaso buyers will be the first to experience it.

Despite the clear demand in Los Cabos, Pacaso is launching slowly and intentionally in the region, and says it plans to acquire more homes in Cabo and potentially other areas of Mexico according buyer demand. That demand is certain to increase as the Los Cabos market becomes better acquainted with the ease and efficiency of Pacaso’s business model. “We make ownership in Los Cabos simple and turn-key,” Allison says. “Our buyers have the peace of mind that Pacaso will be looking after their home when they’re away.”

Check out more photos of the properties below: