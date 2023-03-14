Inside an Ultra-Modern $13 Million Palm Beach Mansion With a 75-Foot Saltwater Infinity Pool

Mediterranean it is not. But a modern stunner in South Florida just hit the market for $12.9 million.

Designed by Gustavo Rodriguez, the otherworldly residence doesn’t exactly match the style you’d commonly see in Palm Beach Gardens—at least not from the outside. Its angular exterior grabs your attention instantly with perforated panels that are meant to mimic waves. Honestly, the whole thing reads more like a sculpture. But the best part is that you can actually live in it.

Internally, you’ll find five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms spread across a generous 11,193 square feet. The contemporary estate opens into a grand foyer with soaring, 25-foot ceilings and a glass-suspended staircase. Past the lobby is the expansive living area, anchored by a striking, metallic blue double-height fireplace which admittedly adds a nice pop of color. Naturally, the gourmet chef’s kitchen is decked out with custom invisible cabinetry and top-of-the-line Miele appliances. Plus, there’s a huge island with a dining table already built in.

A modern mansion in Palm Beach Gardens just listed for $12.9 million The Carroll Group

A glass-encased elevator offers easy access to the second floor, which sports a loft-style den that overlooks the living area below, two guest bedrooms and baths, a kid’s room, and another kitchen. What takes the cake, though, is the custom theater which is equipped with nine seats and a 16-foot screen. Other notable perks include your own private gym and a super stylish home office with a library wall. However, the lavish primary suite is quick to rival all other rooms, outfitted with his and her closets and dual bathrooms.

The home has a 75-foot saltwater swimming pool in the backyard The Carroll Group

When it comes to the grounds, well, they’re as amazing as the rest of the house. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors lead to the backyard, which is highlighted by a massive, 75-foot spillover saltwater infinity pool. Of course, an outdoor shower is there if you need to rinse off. Even better, the spread is surrounded by 44,000 square feet of lush, Japanese-inspired landscaping, making it feel like a true tropical oasis.

Chad Carroll of Compass holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 8119 Man O War Road.