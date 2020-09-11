This Solar-Powered $18 Million Palm Beach Mansion Will Let You Live Off Grid in Luxury

Normally, if you’re looking to get off the grid, Palm Beach wouldn’t be your first choice. Large, private lots are hard to find here. Yet, for many buyers, the perks of watching the sun set on the water every night are impossible to resist. And while 6717 S Flagler Drive doesn’t reinvent the wheel in terms of that Florida formula, it may offer the best of both worlds. That’s because the roof is packed with solar panels that power the entire luxury property. (And, you know, keep the lights during an apocalypse—that is, if the sun is still shining.)

Of course, while the net zero perk is great, the home doesn’t resemble a glorified solar energy plant. Inside, you’ll find all the luxury amenities worthy of the property’s $17.7 million price tag. There’s a “floating” glass staircase and ocean views from almost every room. And for those who’d rather not hoof it upstairs, there are two elevators, one of which is all glass.

At 15,000 square feet, the residence takes full advantage of its 16,400-square-foot lot, and even includes separate buildings like a one-bedroom guest house and a four-car garage—though the five-bed, eleven-bath main structure is hardly lacking in accommodations.

The property’s eco-friendly power grid hasn’t compromised its luxurious touches either. Developer Steve Bendat didn’t cut any corners; the mansion includes all the bells and whistles that ultra-high-net-worth buyers have come to expect from the West Palm Beach area. There’s a home theater, a 38-foot infinity pool, a rooftop spa and two outdoor kitchens, one out in the courtyard by the pool and the other on the roof for entertaining.

And the solar panels aren’t the only smart tech integration. Bendat installed a Savant system that can manage lighting, temperature, security and more, and each room has automatic Lutron shade. Plus, the home is pre-wired with a fiber optic cable that’s capable of transmitting 8K video to every room in the house, all the way down to the dock. There’s even a 70Kw generator, should you ever need it.

And while certainly beautiful, the mansion is also designed practically so that it can withstand the Florida elements. The floors are all made of poured concrete, and the home is built on extra-large footers that will keep it from tumbling over during strong storms.

You won’t be thinking about all that too much though, as 6717 S Flagler Drive is primarily an energy-efficient playground for you and your friends. “It’s like a self-contained resort,” listing agent Burt Minkoff tells Robb Report. “But it has incredible flexibility. If you’re staying in a resort, the amenities could be shut down. In this case, they’re all yours.”

Check out more photos of the property below: