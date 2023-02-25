This Historic $8.7 Million Riverfront Estate on the English Coast Comes With Its Own Mooring

Overlooking England’s River Dart, an elevated waterfront estate dubbed Paradise Point definitely lives up to its name.

Located in Devon, the historic home is positioned on a bend on the western side of the estuary, built upon the site of an ancient fort from the 1400s. The fortified property was later torn down in 1850 and and replaced with the Victorian house seen today. The Grade II listed residence has been meticulously restored to its past glory by its current owners, who originally bought the abode back in 2008, records show. Now, the pad has landed on the market for the first time in over a decade and can be yours for a cool £7.25 million ($8.7 million).

A Grade II listed property on River Dart in England just hit the market for £7.25 million ($8.7 million) Savills

“Paradise Point is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” agent Tom Bedford of Savills Exeter said in a press statement. The Flemish-bond brick manse measures roughly 7,000 square feet and comprises six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Outside, the picturesque grounds are dotted with lush, landscaped gardens and a private path that leads down to a modern jetty and mooring for boaters. At the front is an expansive parking area with enough room to accommodate six cars. Plus, there’s room for three more vehicles at the top of the drive.

The Victorian-style home, which dates back to the 19th century, has been restored by its current owners Savills

Internally, there are a ton of period details to admire. Each of the rooms features soaring high ceilings and sash windows that frame views of the river and English countryside. On the first floor, a reception hall has been outfitted with Jerusalem stone flooring and a curved bookcase that contains a hidden door leading to a secret bathroom. You’ll also find a kitchen, two principal receptions room and a wraparound orangery on this floor, in addition to the primary suite which has its own dressing room and not one but two en suite bathrooms.

If you’re looking for amenities, there’s plenty, starting with a massive wine cellar in the basement. Of course, other perks include a movie theater, bar, entertainment room and even a roof terrace where you can enjoy far-reaching vistas from Dartmouth to Kingswear Castles.

