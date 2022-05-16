Quantcast
The Courtyard of This Striking Palm Springs Home Is Cooled by a Waterfall That Cascades Into the Pool

The structure, known as "Parasol House" will set you back about $3.2 million.

The exterior of the Parasol House Patrick Ketchum Photography

If you’re seeking your own little desert oasis, look no further.

Coming in at just under $3.2 million, This Palm Springs home in the Araby Cove neighborhood is an architectural stunner. As you enter the home, you’re greeted by a waterfall flowing into a 75-foot lap pool. Those water features are protected by an aluminum trellis that connects the home’s two wings, giving it the nickname “Parasol House.”

“It’s really distinct,” Patrick Jordan, who listed the home, told Mansion Global. The courtyard in particular is “jaw-dropping,” he added.

The courtyard seen behind the waterfall

The calming outdoor space  Patrick Ketchum Photography

The 2,600-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. You’ll find the main living area, kitchen, master bedroom, bathrooms, office and den in the southern wing, while the northern wing has two bedroom suites with an efficiency kitchen and a two-car garage. The lot totals 3.74 acres, with incredible views of the nearby San Jacinto Mountains.

The home’s unique design pulls inspiration from Yakut structures, in which a ramada trellis connects buildings to provide refuge from the heat. Here, the same goal is achieved, with the aluminum trellis allowing for comfortable gatherings in the outdoor living area, even during the hot California summers. The waterfall acts as a natural cooling feature, pulling double duty as both a striking centerpiece and a utility.

A sunset seen from the Parasol House

The home offers beautiful sunset views.  Patrick Ketchum Photography

Completed in 1998, the house was commissioned by the lawyer George Norton and his wife, Adele, and was designed by the architectural firm Jersey Devil. The design team was so dedicated to their job, that they lived in an Airstream trailer on the property so that they could make tweaks as issues arose.

The Araby Cove community is known for similarly unique builds, and because of its boho vibe, Jordan called the neighborhood “the Laurel Canyon of the desert.” As such, it’s no surprise that celebrities were drawn to the surrounding area, with the former homes of Bob Hope and Steve McQueen not far from the Parasol House.

The property is being represented by Jordan and his colleague Stewart Smith at PS Properties. Check out more images of the Parasol House below.

The kitchen in the Parasol House

The kitchen has a coastal feel, despite being in the desert.  Patrick Ketchum Photography

The interior of the Parasol House

Large windows make it seem as if the interior blends into the exterior.  Patrick Ketchum Photography

The courtyard of the Parasol House at night

The pool area is just as inviting during the evening.  Patrick Ketchum Photography

