This 1920s LA Villa by Acclaimed Architect Paul R. Williams Comes With a Secret Speakeasy

You can’t get much more “LA” than a Hollywood pad penned by the “architect to the stars.”



Built in 1926 by the legendary Paul R. Williams, this stately Spanish-style villa brings the best of the Mediterranean to Los Feliz while nodding to the hillside neighborhood. The home last sold in 2010 for $3.1 million and has undergone a substantial renovation over the past decade. Don’t worry, though, many of the original details dreamt up by Williams have been thoughtfully preserved, including a Talavera tile entry, gorgeous stained-glass windows, ornate wrought-iron handrails and a hand-painted coffered ceiling.

“This estate is adorned by great designer elements Paul Revere Williams was known for along with a generous splash of Los Feliz’s rich past,” broker Lyonel Katz told Robb Report. “It is truly a unique and special place.”

The stylish living room. Josh Bustos

Set on a half-acre gated lot, the 6,504-square-foot property comprises two structures: a five-bedroom main house and an accompanying guest cottage that’s located above the garage. (The listing suggests that the latter could also make for a good entertainment space.) Inside the primary residence, a spacious foyer with colorful mosaic tilework leads to a great room with soaring French doors that open to a pool deck.

The colorful kitchen. Josh Bustos

Elsewhere, an additional set of French doors lead out to a large, private backyard and a central courtyard that’s been outfitted with a wood-fired Argentine grill, plus a lounge and fireplace. Back inside, the kitchen has been colorfully reimagined with bright bursts of royal green cabinetry and bold yellow flooring. There’s also a butler’s pantry nearby and a service area for the breakfast nook and dining room. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has its own fireplace, as well as a rustic en suite with a soaking tub and a walk-in shower.

To top it off, the home comes with a hidden speakeasy. Located on the lowest level, the subterranean lounge and a bar appear to be straight out of the Prohibition era. Clearly, Williams had some fun with that.

The Hollywood pad will set you back $6.9 million.

Click here to see all the photos of this Los Feliz residence by Paul R. Williams.