These Luxe New Barcelona Villas Let You Live in the City’s Most Prestigious Locale

Spain’s luxury real estate market is having a moment, from Madrid’s booming landscape of high-end branded residences to Barcelona’s sky-high penthouses. Now, Barcelona is welcoming a brand-new development in one of the city’s most prestigious locations to further attract luxury buyers.

Pearson Gardens is gearing up for completion of three sprawling villas in the exclusive neighborhood of Pedralbes, a high-end area in the Les Corts district of Barcelona. Home to top-notch private schools, a world-class tennis club, and luxury homes, the leafy suburb is no stranger to multi-million-dollar homes. Developed by The Iniala Group, known for its luxury hospitality projects in Thailand and Malta, Pearson Gardens consists of three luxury villas.

The living room in Villa Grande, designed by Jaime Beriestain Studio. The Iniala Group

Architect A-Cero, known for designing homes for Spanish celebrities, designed each home to complement its lush setting. Contemporary in design, the homes blend into the lush garden landscapes with a neutral color palette and materials and walls of windows that bring the outdoors in. There are three villas: Villa Grande, priced at $23.5 million (or €21,500,000); Villa Alta, priced at just under $17 million (or €15,500,000); and Villa Botánica, priced at $15.3 million (or €14,000,000).

Villa Grande, the largest, is the only turnkey villa and is designed by Jaime Beriestain Studio and features an open-plan layout with brilliant pops of bold colors. From the living room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves to a dining room with Mediterranean views, each room is a destination within itself. The dining room seamlessly connects to the generous outdoor terrace, which has views extending from the city to the Mediterranean beyond.

The dining room. The Iniala Group

The two other villas, Villa Alta and Villa Botánica, will be delivered as blank slates so the owners can fully customize the interiors to their preferences. Villas are each located on 1.8-acre plots and feature large terraces and private pools. What makes Pearson Gardens stand out is the stunning landscaped green spaces, which are designed to enhance the connection to nature but also give privacy to each resident. Each property is ensconced by evergreen oaks, lemon trees, cypresses, magnolias, and ancient olive trees. There are also large lawns, pine groves, vegetable gardens, tropical palms, and Mediterranean water plants. The gardens at each villa are distinct.

The villas at Pearson Gardens will be some of the most expensive homes in the area.

