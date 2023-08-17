This $29 Million California Estate Was One of the First Homes to Be Built in Pebble Beach

A half-basketball court. A swanky wine cellar. Two putting greens. It’s difficult to believe this amenity-rich home is one of the oldest in all of Pebble Beach.

Bella Vista, built roughly a century ago on the Monterey Peninsula, has hit the market for a whopping $29 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported. The stunning Spanish Revival residence is perched atop the golf-centric community’s Strawberry Hill and is being offered up by Brian and Kelly Swette, the founders of Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods.

In 2006, the California natives decided to return to the Golden State from South Florida. After going back and forth between Santa Barbara and Pebble Beach, the couple splashed out roughly $16 million for the two-and-a-half-acre ocean view spread. “We wanted to come back, and we were waiting for the right house,” Brian told the WSJ. “This house came up, and Kelly fell in love.”

Originally built in 1927, one of Pebble Beach’s oldest homes is up for sale Sherman Chu

The Swettes spent the next two years painstakingly restoring the 8,200-square-foot main residence to its original grandeur. They lived on-site in the two-bedroom guesthouse, which they later renovated alongside a one-bed carriage house. Let’s just say a lot has changed.

A few of the updates were strictly cosmetic, like fixing the exterior stucco, mending the entryway tiles, and repairing the fountains. They also added a custom front door and installed a new wood-paneled bar in the family room. The biggest improvement to the five-bedroom abode was turning the former living area into a super cool billiards room and lounge. From here, you can step out onto a terrace that has head-on views of the Santa Lucia Mountains and the Big Sur coastline.

The estate, which has been dubbed Bella Vista, underwent a two-year renovation Sherman Chu

Similarly, a beamed living room with a decorative stone fireplace also sports its own terrace. Brian noted that they made a few small fixes to the chef’s kitchen as well, which leads to a 1,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room.

The outdoor space at Bella Vista is just as impressive, and not just because there’s so much of it. The backyard has been entirely landscaped and the Swettes even went as far as to install a bocce court, a hot tub, and three fire pits. It almost feels like its own park, but that’s sort of the point.

Shelly Mitchell Lynch of Carmel Realty Company has the listing.

