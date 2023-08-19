In Canada, a Sprawling Seaside Estate Just Hit the Market for $14 Million

A sprawling estate perched atop a rocky bluff overlooking the Salish Sea has just popped up for sale on British Columbia’s secluded North Pender Island, between Vancouver Island and the mainland coast of British Columbia, asking nearly $14.6 million (C$19.8 million).

Designed by Bo Helliwell and Kim Smith of Blue Sky Architecture, and custom-built by Gulf Island Artisan Homes in 2022, the striking West Coast modern residence comes complete with a private dock, vineyard and sweeping views of the Gulf Islands, and that’s just for starters.

Sited amid a whopping 100-plus acres of land, the curving red cedar shake, stone and glass structure at the centerpiece of the secluded property is known as the “Point House,” and has five bedrooms and seven baths in nearly 7,000 square feet of living space boasting a mix of wide-plank European white oak and Pietra Piasentina stone tile floors, high post-and-beam ceilings and clerestory windows throughout.

The living and dining area is showcased by walls of glass and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace crafted using split granite. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Upon entry, a centrally placed foyer flows to social and family spaces on one side, and guest and service spaces on the other. Highlights include an open living and dining area spotlighted by a massive split granite fireplace and walls of glass offering picturesque views of Davidson Bay (or Clam Bay, as the locals call it), along with a cozy den that connects to a sleekly designed gourmet kitchen outfitted with an island and high-end stainless appliances.

A separate wing holds all of the en-suite bedrooms; and elsewhere is a lounge, wine cellar and an upper level hosting a private study. Outdoors, an expansive terrace is also ideal for entertaining with a built-in barbecue and fireplace.

A large gazebo on the property has been set up as a gym. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

As for the rest of the place, there’s something for every taste. Not only do the grounds include a commercial-grade, 50-foot dock at the end of a 260-foot pier—perfect for accessing the site via boat or seaplane—but they also host an organic farm dating back to the 1800s and its original homestead, a pond flanked by a gazebo set up as a gym and vineyard currently leased to a local winemaker, as well as a guesthouse, caretaker’s cabin, beach house and barn that’s been converted into an event space.

Topping off the listing, which is held by Nicole Eastman and Paul Hague of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, are a generator and water-treatment plant that allow for a totally off-grid lifestyle.

