Ultimate Homes: This Soaring $25 Million Duplex Penthouse Takes in N.Y.C. From 88 Floors Up

This Manhattan mansion wants to give you a taste of the high-life—literally.

A swanky two-floor penthouse crowning 15 Hudson Yards is up for grabs for just under $25 million. The dramatic 88th-floor duplex occupies the top two levels of the 89-story building and offers 5,211 square feet of interior space. Altogether, the ultra-modern aerie comprises four bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. Of course, given that you’ll be perched way above the grid, you’ll have access to some pretty striking sights, too.

“What makes this apartment stand out is that you’re on a very high floor facing south and facing west with views of the Hudson River down to the Freedom Tower and Statue of Liberty,” The Corcoran Group’s Ramin Habibi told Robb Report. Not to mention, you’ll also be able to catch a glimpse of Thomas Heatherwick’s Vessel, in addition to The Shed, the megaproject’s $475 million arts and culture center.

A duplex penthouse crowning the top two floors of Fifteen Hudson Yards just listed for $24.9 million Colin Miller

15 Hudson Yards is the brainchild of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, who handled the design, alongside the Rockwell Group. The supertall sits roughly 900 feet in the air and broke ground in 2014 with sales commencing shortly after in 2016. Completed in 2018, Penthouse 88B was the first of the development’s condos to list, however, it has yet to find an owner.

“We’re looking for a buyer who really understands what’s going on in the Hudson Yards area,“ says Habibi. “It has all these great shops, restaurants, and art installations. It’s a city within the city. So, we want someone who sees the value.”

The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows with views from the Hudson River to the Atlantic Ocean Colin Miller

The palatial pad is one of four duplex penthouses in the building, decked out with soaring 26-foot ceilings in the great room, hardwood floors, and curved floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that bring in loads of natural light. One highlight is the sleek oak-and-glass staircase that connects the two floors and also doubles its own dazzling showpiece. Overall, the space is bright, airy and sophisticated, and if you happen to like what you see in terms of furniture, well, Habibi noted that can be discussed.

Based on the current configuration, the apartment sports a custom Bulthaup kitchen, its own private internal elevator, and a double-sided fireplace. There was clearly no holding back when it came to the primary bedroom, either; it comes equipped with not one but two bathrooms and dual walk-in closets. If you’re all about spaces that are multifunctional, Habibi suggested that “a little library nook or media room on the first floor could be a fourth bedroom.” There’s even an option for an additional staff suite.

The condo spans 5,161 square feet and offer four bedrooms Colin Miller

Naturally, the tower features its own slew of over-the-top perks which residents can use at their leisure. There are actually 40,000 square feet entirely devoted to amenities. Think everything from a sprawling 3,500-square-foot fitness center to a sparkling 75-foot indoor swimming pool, a yoga studio, tasting rooms, and private dining areas. There’s also a golf simulator, screening room, wine cellar, and pet spa. The alfresco space is just as impressive, and no, we’re not just saying that. The roof deck has actually been dubbed the highest outdoor residential amenity in the neighborhood. Jaw-dropping vistas aside, it’s pretty incredible all on its own.

“What’s great about this building in particular is that there is a 20-year tax abatement that’s in place,” adds Habibi. “Even though your taxes are cheap, you’re getting something that’s on the same level, or even more sought after, as some of the other penthouses in the city.”

