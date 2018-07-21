An Inside Look at Waterline Square’s First Unveiled Penthouse

Set on the cusp of the Hudson River with impeccable views of George Washington Bridge, Waterline Square is built on the last remaining waterfront development site on New York City’s Upper West Side. The brainchild of three world-renowned architecture firms (Richard Meier & Partners, Kohn Pedersen Fox, and Rafael Viñoly Architects), the development features a trio of impressive glass towers that sit on five acres, complete with a 2.6-acre park nestled in the middle.

Last year, Waterline Square was recognized as the fastest-selling new development in New York City by dollar volume and units sold. Now, the first penthouse has been unveiled on the 38th floor of Kohn Pedersen Fox’s Two Waterline Square. Classified as the pièce de résistance, the 4,134-square-foot penthouse comes to life with floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and impressive views of the river and surrounding city. Interior design duo Yabu Pushelberg is responsible for the four-bedroom unit’s chic interiors, which range from white marble accents to warm wood flooring.

Bright and airy, the penthouse features an ultramodern kitchen complete with a white marble island, backsplash, and countertops, while white lacquered cabinets seamlessly blend in with the surrounding warm wood accents and top-of-the-line appliances. The residence also offers a dining room ideal for entertaining, a living room with a fireplace, and an outdoor terrace with a hot tub. Walls of windows give the spacious master suite plenty of natural light, which is complemented by his-and-hers closets and a white marble bathroom with walnut cabinets.

Brimming with activities, Two Waterline Square gives residents the opportunity to take full advantage of the private dining room with catering kitchen, salon with river-view balcony, spirits library, great room with extensive seating and a gas-burning fireplace, billiards lounge with bar, and dazzling sundeck. Unique to the three-tower development is the Rockwell Group–designed Waterline Club. Located below grade at the base of the three towers, this amenity-filled sanctuary has an indoor tennis court, soccer field, basketball court, rock-climbing wall, 82-foot lap pool, kids pool, spa pool, fitness studio, and art studio.

Exclusive sales and marketing agent Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group has projected closings as early as 2019.