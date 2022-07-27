Inside the $20 Million Duplex Penthouse at the New Mandarin Oriental in Honolulu

Ever wanted to live at the top of a luxury hotel? Mandarin Oriental can help with that.

The Hong Kong hotel group is selling a duplex penthouse inside the Residences at the Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu. The $1 billion tower, which is set to open in 2025, will feature a hotel on the first 19 floors and 99 lavish private residences on the top 17 floors.

The $20 million condo in question, known as Hale Lani, covers floors 37 and 38 at the apex of the supertall. As a result, it affords breathtaking views of Hawaii’s famous Diamond Head, the surrounding mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Spanning 5,388 square feet, the apartment offers four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Imbued with Hawaiian culture, it also sports four lanais that collectively provide 434 square feet of outdoor living space.

Elsewhere, the light and airy home is equipped with a double-height living and dining area, an upscale kitchen, an interior balcony and an open den. Naturally, the two primary suites come complete with wet baths and walk-in closets. The walk-in closet for the second-floor primary suite lies adjacent to the bedroom and is so big that it can easily be transformed into an office, library or exercise room. There are also two sizable guest bedrooms that can accommodate your pals.

To top it off, you’ll have access to the building’s incredible amenities, including a massive 20,000-square-foot spa (the largest in Oahu), a private swimming pool and jacuzzi, a golf simulator, a Peloton studio, a video game room, a private theater, a club lounge and even a karaoke room. You can also expect daily housekeeping, a 24/7 valet and Michelin-rated dining.

The Residences will soar 418 feet above Honolulu city and overlook the Ala Moana coastline. It will be Mandarin’s first residential building in Oahu and its only hotel on the island. Starting at approximately $3.5 million, the other residences will range from 1,450 to 3,700 square feet and offer between two to three bedrooms. Hale Lani is just one of three penthouses in the complex that provide up to 6,000 square feet of space. (You might remember Robb Report wrote about this $35 million beauty back in 2019.)

Ready to call Hale Lani home? Contact Harold X Clarke Advisors for more info.

Click here for more images of the property.