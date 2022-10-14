The Two-Floor Penthouse in Oakland’s Historic Cathedral Building Is on the Market for $1.5 Million 

If you ever wanted to live in a landmark, now may be your chance. The executive penthouse atop Oakland’s historic Cathedral Building is up for grabs.



The crown jewel of the nine-story flatiron structure, this two-level home has been listed at $1.49 million. The condo has an open layout with gorgeous cathedral-style windows that offer some of the best views in the Bay Area.

With 2,100 square feet of space, the two-bedroom, two-bath unit isn’t huge by penthouse standards. But what it lacks in sheer scale, it makes up for with loads of natural light and modern amenities—the first of which you’ll experience at the ground level: a private elevator that will take you directly to the unit. At top, you’ll be greeted by a sun-drenched, open-plan living area. The kitchen, just off the living room, is fully appointed with high-end appliances and features marble countertops and a breakfast bar. There’s also a designated wine fridge to keep your vino at just the right temperature. This is California, after all.

“It brings the spirit of the city of Oakland,” says realtor Joseph Chen to the San Francisco Gate on the listing. “It’s a New York City-style building right here in Oakland. Every floor is its own unit, but this one has two levels and a private roof deck.”

Bedroom suite. Cory & Chen Realty

The Oakland building was built in 1914 by architect Benjamin Geer McDougall and is known for its Gothic Revival style design. Its terra cotta facade and distinct tiers have earned it the nickname “Wedding Cake.” In 1979, it was registered as a national landmark. More recently, it made a cameo in 2018’s Sorry to Bother You with Lakeith Standfield and Tessa Thompson. It’s located right near the historic Fox Theater and the Paramount Theater for live performances.

The penthouse is listed for $1.49 million and, it should be said, already has a pending offer. Nothing is official until someone signs on the dotted line, so may still have a shot.

