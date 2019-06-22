A Penthouse Designed by Fashion-World Favorite Ryan Korban Lists for $15 Million

A new Manhattan penthouse with an interior designed by fashion world favorite Ryan Korban has just hit the market for $15.5 million.

Located at 40 Bleecker, the condominium is one of 61 residences in the new 12-story luxury building developed by Broad Street Development and designed by Rawlings Architects in the borough’s NoHo neighborhood. The chance to buy 11th-floor residence, one of the last remaining penthouses in the building, is a unique opportunity in an area of New York that rarely sees new developments like this.

While the 3,528-square-foot unit, Penthouse E, features four bedrooms and five baths, the real highlight is the interior from the Architectural Digest 100 designer, who is best known for his work with Alexander Wang, Kanye West and Balenciaga. Immediate draws include high ceilings and a large bank of windows with custom-designed finishes, hand-selected by Korban himself, meant to maximize natural light. Elsewhere, the residence is illuminated by custom lighting design courtesy Bill Schwinghamme and features Listone Giordano French Oak chevron flooring sourced from recycled wine barrels from northern Italy. Meanwhile, the master baths feature custom-designed marble vanities and the floors consist of Grigio dove and Calcutta moon light marble layered in a chevron pattern.

The penthouse also features an expansive, large terrace designed by Korban’s fellow AD100 honoree, Edmund Hollander Landscape Architects. With multiple seating areas and a variety of plants, it offers a stunning view of the Manhattan skyline.

It should be noted that Korban actually designed the interiors for all the units in the building, as well as all of its shared spaces. The project is his first-ever condo commission.

Residents of 40 Bleecker will also have access to a 58-foot swimming pool, a first for the neighborhood, cutting-edge exercise room and stretching studio, along with 24-hour white glove concierge service and a live-in superintendent. And if all that weren’t enough, the building will also have a limited number of one of Manhattan’s rarest features—private parking spaces.