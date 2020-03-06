A Happy Home? Pharrell Williams’s Beverly Hills Estate Just Hit the Market for $17 Million

Pharrell Williams has decided to part ways with his sprawling Beverly Hills estate. And while the residence’s $16.95 asking price is certainly steep, we’re guessing some will be more than “Happy” to take the architecturally stunning residence of his hands.

The 17,000-square-foot hilltop home has been listed by Los Angeles-based realtor Westside Estate Agency, reports the Los Angeles Times. Custom-built in the city’s Post Office area back 1992, Williams purchased the property from actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry two years ago for $15.6 million.

Covering a beautifully manicured four acres, the ultra-modern compound is one of the more unique homes you’ll find on Mulholland Drive or the entire Los Angeles-area. Along with its dreamy location and bold aesthetic, the property offers countless opportunity for relaxation, recreation and entertainment.

“This estate was designed precisely for entertaining,” the listing states. “Endless potential here to fix it up, and make one of the most unique mansions in Los Angeles.”

The estate’s sizable mansion is located at the top of a curving 200-foot driveway. Clad in a mixture of turquoise glass and pure white walls, the dramatic home features 10 spacious bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, multiple dining and entertain areas and atrium-like common spaces, all of which offer breathtaking views of the surrounding city and canyon. Some particular highlights of the interior include a foyer with a reflecting pool, a snaking marble staircase, a grand dining room with a crystal rock chandelier and a wood-accented master suite which opens up directly onto the grounds.

Outside the mansion, you’ll find koi ponds, gardens and a resort-style pool with its own waterfall and grotto. There are also dining terraces, multiple sports courts, rock sculptures and motor court out front with room for—wait for it—30 cars.

That’s our kind of estate. Now if only the $17 million asking included the singer’s signature Richard Mille, the cosmos-inspired RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams.

Check out more photos of the home below: