A Private Island Oasis in South Carolina Can Be Yours for $15 Million

For many, the words “private island” conjure up images of a far-flung tropical paradise. However, there are, in fact, private island hideaways around the globe, from Scandinavia to Africa and Argentina.

In the U.S., on the scenic coast of South Carolina, a 56-acre retreat in Okatie, known as Pine Island, has hit the market for $15 million. The ultra-secluded property, accessed by a causeway, is a short drive from the upscale private residential community of Spring Island.

The wooded island spread features a 6,130-square-foot main house that was custom designed by renowned, Virginia-based architect William McDonough, a visionary when it comes to sustainability in architecture. The lavish Lowcountry compound also includes a 550-foot deepwater dock, a kayak launch, and a boat lift. Plus, there’s a one-bedroom guest cottage and a six-car garage.

Pine Island, a 56-acre private island in South Carolina, just listed for $15 million Serhant

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath main residence, surrounded by mature live oak trees, was inspired by Japanese architecture and feels decidedly tranquil. Clean lines, rough-hewn textures, and a neutral palette are a few of its Asian influences. The exterior was built with red cedar and a copper roof, and internally, there’s imported white oak used throughout, tons of millwork, and hand-forged copper railings. Even cooler, the place has a roomy wraparound porch for lounging.

Upon entering the home, the foyer immediately opens up to a stunning solarium. To one side of the great room sits the kitchen and its multiple dining areas, while the opposite side holds a massive great room with a minimalist concrete fireplace, an exposed wood vaulted ceiling, and a media center. Nearby, the primary bedroom sports a fireplace and sitting area, an ensuite bath, and sliding doors that open to a saltwater swimming pool.

The Japanese-inspired house was designed by architect William McDonough Serhant

If you ever need a reason to cross the causeway, the members-only Spring Island community on the mainland offers plenty. For starters, it’s home to a massive sporting complex, a world-class equestrian center, two pools, and the Arnold Palmer-designed Old Tabby Links golf course. Plus, there are a dozen staff members, ranging from massage therapists to personal trainers and yoga instructors.

Chris Bowes with Serhant has the listing.

