A Duplex Condo in N.Y.C.’s Iconic Plaza Hotel Just Hit the Market for $50 Million

Ever wanted to call a legendary hotel home? For a cool $50 million, you can channel your inner Frank Sinatra or Marylyn Monroe and live full time at N.Y.C.’s iconic Plaza Hotel.

A duplex apartment atop the New York City institution (and National Historic Landmark) has just popped onto the market, and if its price tag is any indication, it’s the most expensive abode in the building. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath pad offers 4,500 square feet of living space, spread across two floors with a whopping 140 feet of Central Park frontage. The condo itself is part of the hotel’s Private Residences, and is actually two apartments combined, one of which was purchased in 2007 for $11.4 million and the other bought in 2010 for $11.4 million, noted Mansion Global. The former owner then put the properties together and redid the layout.

The Plaza’s most expensive residential unit just listed for $50 million Brown Harris Stevens

“Every detail, from the high-end appliances in the chef’s kitchen to the custom cabinetry and exquisite finishes throughout, exudes sophistication and refinement,” broker Jill Sloane of Brown Harris Stevens told the listing site. Beyond the foyer, you’ll find a living room, media room, and formal dining area. There’s also an office that can double as staff quarters. Elsewhere, the primary suite is located on the lower level and comprises a sitting area, dressing room, and a spa-like bathroom. “I love the European touch of the living [and] entertaining space being on the higher floor and the bedrooms being below,” Sloane added.

The five-bedroom apartment spans two floors with 140 feet of Central Park frontage Brown Harris Stevens

Of course, you’ll get to enjoy all of The Plaza’s perks, too. Think 24-hour in-room dining, a butler, and twice-daily housekeeping. Also, you’ll have access to the Plaza Food Hall, Champagne Bar, and The Palm Court. The historic hotel dates back to 1907 when it was originally built by Henry J. Hardenberg. In the 100-plus years since it’s most famously been featured in Home Alone 2 and the Eloise children’s book series. Beyond Sinatra and Marylyn, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Frank Lloyd Wright, Christian Dior, and Tommy Hilfiger have taken up residence here, so it looks like you’ll be in pretty good company.

