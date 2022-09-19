A Lavish Condo in New York’s Iconic Plaza Hotel Just Hit the Market for $8 Million

Forget holidaying at the Plaza. Now you can live there.

In 2005, the New York City icon closed for a $400 million redesign that would make it part hotel and part condominium. The esteemed Fifth Avenue address—which famously welcomed guests like the Beatles, Christian Dior and Frank Lloyd Wright—reopened three years later in 2008 with 181 new private residences. One of these coveted apartments has just hit the market for $8 million, and it comes with more than just a doorman.

Located on the 13th floor of the distinguished building, private residence 1303 was designed by interior decorator (and Olympic skier) Baron Piers von Westenholz. Spanning 1,825 square feet, it offers two bedrooms and two and a half baths, as well as unobstructed views of Central Park from almost every vantage point.

The light-filled living room with a scenic view of Central Park. Evan Joseph

Entering the light-filled residence, you’ll step into a large foyer that leads to an open-plan living room and dining room with prime vistas of the famous park. Adjacent to this is an oversized chef’s kitchen decked out with Nero Marquina stone countertops, a Calacatta marble backsplash and a range of modern appliances by Viking and Miele.

The rest of the home is split into two wings for privacy. On the right side, a walkway takes you past a laundry, a powder room and four roomy closets to the luxurious primary bedroom and bathroom. On the left side, meanwhile, you’ll find a second bedroom with a bathroom and a walk-in closet. Every bathroom in the home has custom mosaic floors and fittings by Kohler and Lefroy Brooks. The primary bathroom also comes with two sinks and a spa-like shower.

The gorgeous primary bedroom in the home. Evan Joseph

As to be expected, you’ll have access to the Plaza’s staff, too, including a full-time doorman, a concierge service, a limousine service with valet parking, maid service and room service. You’ll also be able to enjoy the hotel’s five-star amenities, such as the Oak Room and Bar, the Palm Court, the Grand Ballroom, the Warren Tricomi hair salon, the Champagne Bar and Rose Club, the various meeting rooms and the La Palestra beauty, spa and fitness center.

Ready to call the Plaza home? Emily Beare of Core holds the listing.

