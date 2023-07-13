This $13 Million Duplex Penthouse in Cyprus Comes With Its Own Sky-High Swimming Pool

Would you rather live in an uber-modern penthouse or a tranquil Mediterranean villa? Apparently, you don’t have to choose. A six-bedroom aerie on the southern coast of Cyprus just came onto the market, and the waterfront unit sits at the very top of the swanky Blu Marine development in Limassol.

Listed for $12.65 million (€11.65 million), the two-floor pad crowns the 33rd and 34th floors of the Poseidon Tower, one of the property’s three residential buildings, which is set for completion in June 2024. Naturally, the other two supertalls were also named after Greek gods (Zeus and Oceanus).

Clocking in at more than 7,800 square feet, the sky-high home offers oodles of space and sweeping ocean vistas. It also sports a giant wraparound terrace with an extravagant private swimming pool at the center.

A penthouse with a private pool atop Limassol Blu Marine’s Posiedon Tower just listed for $12.6 million Leptos Estates

“The duplex penthouse atop the Poseidon Tower at Blu Marine is one of the best apartments available on the market in Cyprus,” Pantelis Leptos, co-president of Leptos Group of Companies, said in a press statement. “The contemporary loft-style design is accentuated by spectacular views directly onto the sea and along the Limassol coastline.”

A private elevator takes you to two separate entrances: One opens up to the free-flowing living, dining, and kitchen areas; the other brings you to the three-bedroom suites. The living quarters are characterized by soaring double-height ceilings, huge walls of glass, and high-end finishes. A reception room and TV lounge occupy pride of place on the first floor, while a super-chic primary suite with a massive walk-in closet is the focal point of the second floor.

The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows and looks out over the Mediterranean Sea Leptos Estates

Outside, the enormous balcony is decked out with sunbeds, lounges, and lush greenery. Further beyond the residence, the building features a 14,000-square-foot health and wellness facility with a sauna, steam room, heated indoor pool, and treatment rooms. Move in and you’ll be feeling like a Greek god in no time.

Leptos Estates holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of the Limassol Blu Marine Poseidon Penthouse.