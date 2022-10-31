Industrial Chic? These New Luxe London Residences Are Built Inside a Former Power Station

When the Lots Road Power Station was completed in 1905, it broke design boundaries as the largest power station ever constructed with 275-foot-high chimneys that towered above the River Thames. Not only was it the first and largest steel-framed building in the British Isles, but this power station was also a crucial component of industrial London: It powered the London Underground for more than a century (until it was decommissioned in 2002) and generated electricity for citizens during the Blitz of World War II. Powerhouse is one of three great industrial power stations that has been redeveloped over the years, the others being Battersea and Bankside, which houses the Tate Modern.

Today, Lots Road Power Station is being transformed into The Powerhouse, a residential post-modernist building with 260 luxury apartments. With a prime location along the Chelsea Waterfront, views over the River Thames and historic design features, The Powerhouse is set to reinvigorate the area and is the most dramatic transformation in the borough to date.

The entrance. Knight Frank

Renowned architect Sir Terry Farrell and Fiona Barratt-Campbell of Fiona Barratt Interiors are responsible for the restoration and redesign of the building, as both are known for incorporating historical details to modern spaces. Farrell and his team restored the historic red brick walls, while Barratt-Campbell redesigned the interiors to reflect the rich industrial heritage while bringing the building’s living spaces and residences into the 21st century.

Residences range from two- to four-bedroom apartments ranging in price from $1.9 million (£1.695 million) to $3.7 million (£3.239 million) for a four-bedroom, full-floor home. The interiors are decidedly modern and sleek with a nod to electrical elements through lighting and art installations that honor the building’s former purpose, generating power. Barratt-Campbell incorporated details like full-height evergreen trees where the building’s turbines once stood, as well as water troughs that represent the creation of steam.

The kitchen. Knight Frank

The Powerhouse will also feature five-star amenities, including a health and fitness center; spa; juice bar; 20-meter swimming pool; steam room; sauna; Jacuzzi; and a Residents’ Club Lounge. It will also be managed by Rendall and Rittner concierge, which offers bespoke services from general household management to specific lifestyle requests. The Powerhouse’s prime location within the Chelsea Waterfront development in the Royal Borough also allows residents nearby access to incredible Michelin-starred restaurants, upscale shopping, landscaped gardens, walkways and proximity to London’s greatest sights.

Sales are officially launched for the building.

Check out more photos of the property below:

A bedroom overlooking the River Thames. Knight Frank

A living room. Knight Frank

The historic exterior. Knight Frank

The Residents’ Club Lounge. Knight Frank

The gym. Knight Frank

A bathroom. Knight Frank