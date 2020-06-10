Looking for Your Own Private Island? This Pristine 32-Acre Fiji Oasis Is up for Auction

If you’re in the market for a remote hideaway—somewhere you can kick back, relax, and let your worries dissipate—and you happen to have a few mil to spend on it, you’re in luck. The crème de la crème of private islands has just popped up for sale.

Located off the coast of Fiji, Mai Island delivers both privacy and exclusivity. It spans 32 verdant acres and can only be accessed via helicopter, seaplane or boat—the latter of which takes roughly 90 minutes from the nearby island of Vanua Levu. The island’s southwest coast offers nearly a quarter-mile of pristine beach, while the northeast side features deepwater anchorage where you and your friends can park your superyachts.

Once on land, you can experience the island’s abundant natural delights. It has cascading waterfalls, towering coconut palms, and unscathed coral reefs that are teeming with rare and exotic marine life. There’s also a freshwater lake that runs from the island to the mainland and delivers seriously refreshing H20.

If that’s not enough, the island also includes its very own archeological site: the foundation of a chieftain’s home, which is more than 300 years old. The site is surrounded by a hand-dug valley and has a path that leads to a 6-foot by 4-foot stone bath which is filled by the spring above.

When it’s time to rest your head, make a beeline for the island’s twee main residence. This 750-square-foot cottage-style abode offers one bedroom, one bathroom and a humble living space. It’s replete with wooden panels and traditional artwork to give it a truly Fijian feel. It also has a generous deck that’s just ripe for cocktail hour. The two staff quarters, meanwhile, are located in a separate area of the island.

The remote oasis was previously offered for $4.2 million, but will be auctioned without a reserve on Saturday, July 25. The island has freehold ownership—only 8 percent off all land in Fiji offers this—which means it can be purchased outright by individuals residing outside of Fiji. Trayor Lesnock, the president of Platinum Luxury Auctions, is selling the island and you can find out more here.

