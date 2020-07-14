You Can Now Own This Private Island off the Coast of Connecticut for $2.5 Million

If you’re ready to take a time out from 2020—and who isn’t?—a private island is the ideal place to do it. And while they’re not always the easiest to get to, one such oasis to hit market is set right in the heart of New England.

The six-acre Copps Island is located where the Long Island Sound meets the Norwalk River just off the coast of Connecticut. The idyllic hideaway is accessible only via a boat that leaves from the Cove Marina in East Norwalk and so it has privacy in spades. Better still, when you are ready to head back to the Big Apple, New York City is only an hour or so away.

Amid the island’s uncompromising natural beauty lies a charming cottage that was built in 1960. Spanning 2,624 square feet, it occupies the island’s highest point for an unparalleled vista of the surrounding seas.

The home features an expansive master suite that comes complete with cathedral ceilings and wrap-around windows to give a clear view of the Sound, along with two guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Elsewhere, the great room’s floor-to-ceiling windows deliver another picture-perfect view of the lawn stretching down to the water’s edge. But the centerpiece is a large screened porch. Perfect for sundowners, this space will help you to get the most out of island life.

While the current dwelling is rather modest—who says you can’t expand?—it’s the perfect place to escape the stresses of the city without going too far. Copps Island is also home to one of the East Coast’s best selling (and tasting) oysters and the aphrodisiac is in good supply.

The island has been on the market for just shy of two months and is priced at $2.5 million. Sotheby’s International Realty is selling the property and currently offering virtual showings.

“From the moment of stepping foot on the boat to taking in the smells and sounds of the sea, one immediately feels like they are a million miles away from the hustle, tension and restrictions of everyday life,” Sotheby’s writes on the listing. Who wouldn’t want that right now?

Check out more photos of Copps Island below: